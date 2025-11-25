Virat Kohli's Arrival At Mumbai Airport Creates Buzz As He Clicks Photos & Interacts With Fans Ahead Of IND vs SA ODI Series; Video

Image: Virat Kohli Fan Club/X

Virat Kohli arrived in India ahead of the national team’s upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 30, 2025. His return has already generated excitement among fans, marking the start of another highly anticipated home assignment for the Men in Blue.

Kohli was greeted by a lively crowd at the Mumbai airport, where he took a moment to interact with supporters who had gathered to welcome him. Ever the fan favourite, he clicked pictures, exchanged smiles, and acknowledged the cheers as people rushed to catch a glimpse of him. His presence created a warm, celebratory atmosphere, reflecting the affection he continues to receive across the country.

With the series approaching, Kohli’s arrival adds to the growing anticipation as India prepares to face a formidable South African side. Supporters now look forward to seeing him back in action, hoping for another memorable performance from one of the game’s modern greats.

'Smiles Sponsored By Dube Ji': Rohit Sharma Trains With Mumbai Indians Physio Ahead Of IND Vs SA ODI Series

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma is currently ramping up preparations for India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, and he appears to be doing so with a notable dose of good humour and camaraderie. On Monday, November 24, he posted a couple of gym snapshots on his Instagram that featured him alongside Mumbai Indians’ team physiotherapist Amit Dubey.

In the post caption, Rohit playfully wrote: “Smiles sponsored by Dube ji. T&C apply.” The pictures show him working out, engaging in conversation with Dubey, and clearly enjoying the training session rather than just grinding through it.

Rohit’s light-hearted post signals two things: his readiness to embrace the upcoming challenge, and his appreciation for the support staff behind the scenes who keep players fit and motivated.