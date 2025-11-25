 Golf Clinic for Neurodivergent Young Adults at Willingdon Sports Club
Golf Clinic for Neurodivergent Young Adults at Willingdon Sports Club

The session was organised by Ummeed Child Development Center, a leading organisation working in the field of developmental disabilities and neurodiversity. The camp introduced participants to the fundamentals of golf in a structured and supportive setting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image

The ‘Golf Clinic’, a golf camp for neurodivergent young adults, was held yesterday at the Willingdon Sports Club golf course in Mumbai. The session was organised by Ummeed Child Development Center, a leading organisation working in the field of developmental disabilities and neurodiversity.

The camp introduced participants to the fundamentals of golf in a structured and supportive setting. Young adults with developmental disabilities often demonstrate strong focus, coordination, and meaningful interaction with peers in sports and the session was designed to help them explore these abilities while participating in a new and enjoyable activity.

Coaching was led by Anuj Thapar, Ahaan Nath, Aakash Bamne, and Karan Kamte, with guidance tailored to each participant’s comfort and pace. Participants attended the camp through Skill Shakti, a Mumbai based community initiative that builds employability, confidence, and long-term independence for individuals with diverse abilities.

article-image

The Clinic was a lead up to Greens of Hope, scheduled for Friday, 28 November 2025 at the Willingdon Club. The awareness event includes a golf tournament, an art exhibition featuring works by neurodivergent young artists, and a charity dinner. The initiative continues to highlight the importance of inclusion, access, and community support for neurodivergent individuals across urban India.

