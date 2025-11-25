Chelsea Vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Match In India

Chelsea host Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night in a crucial UEFA Champions League group stage encounter. Both sides sit mid-table in their respective groups, making this clash vital to their qualification hopes. Chelsea will look to climb the standings, while Barcelona aim to overcome ongoing injury setbacks and stabilize its campaign.

The fixture rekindles a classic European rivalry. After facing off regularly during the 2000s, the clubs have not met since 2018, when Barcelona eliminated Chelsea from the competition. The Blues, who have suffered only one home defeat to the Spanish giants in their history, will be keen to avenge that loss and draw on their strong record in front of their supporters.

Chelsea vs Barcelona Team News

There were slight fitness concerns ahead of the match. Reece James was taken off at half-time during the win at Turf Moor, but manager Enzo Maresca confirmed it was a pre-planned change. Wesley Fofana was omitted from the squad as a precaution, while Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Dario Essugo and Levi Colwill remain sidelined. Mykhaylo Mudryk continues to serve his long suspension, approaching a full year out of action.

Barcelona are dealing with their own personnel challenges. Defender Alejandro Balde was withdrawn at the interval after a head knock, though early reports indicate no lasting issue. Frenkie de Jong returns from a domestic suspension, but key players Pedri, Gavi, and goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen are still unavailable. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford’s participation remains uncertain due to illness.

Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming details

What time is the Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Fixture

The match will start at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Which channel will broadcast the Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Fixture

The Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be aired on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Which OTT platform will live stream Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League Fixture

The live stream of The Chelsea vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match will be available on Sonyliv app