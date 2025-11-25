Young Golfers Stun Field To Win Willingdon Annual Putting Competition

The Willingdon Annual Putting Competition took place on Friday, 21st November, 2025. An event which has always been well attended every year, saw 116 golfers this year battle it out for the top prize.

With everyone participating in Round 1, the field was narrowed down to 64 people in round 2, and the field kept reducing by half thereafter for each round.

The Quarter Finals saw 8 teams battle it out for a place in the Semi Finals, which had the 4 top teams competing for a shot at Gold.

The final took place close to midnight with the top 2 teams in an intense battle for supremacy.

Before the competition began, there was 1 team which was unsure whether they could participate as they were last minute entrants and also juniors. That was their first and last hurdle.

Young Thea Ajoomal, Agastya Aggarwal, Aryaan Tyebjee and Dev Shah, who all other teams never felt threatened by as they are “kids” went on to lift the trophy beating various teams of single digit handicappers en route to glory! This was something unprecedented and never seen before in the history of Willingdon Golf!

Congratulations to all 4 of them for putting on such a fantastic performance and beating the best of golfers to lift this coveted title!