Legends Pro T20 League To Debut In Goa, Promising A Festival Of World-Class Cricket & Unmatched Fan Experience

Image: Legends Pro T20 League/Instagram

The Legends Pro T20 League, promoted by the SG Group, isn’t just another legends tournament, it is an outstanding global cricketing experience crafted to redefine how the world celebrates its legendary players. Featuring iconic names such as Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, and Dale Steyn, the Legends Pro T20 League brings together some of the most accomplished names in world cricket while giving fans an electrifying start to the new year.

More than a showcase of nostalgia, Legends Pro T20 League is a celebration of cricketing excellence, bringing together legendary players who have inspired generations, now competing in a format built to highlight their skill, charisma and competitive spirit. Featuring multiple franchises, top-tier global talent, and a tournament structure created for maximum balance and suspense, the league is positioned to become the most premium and globally anticipated event on the annual cricketing calendar.

The inaugural edition will be staged in Goa from 26 th January to 4 th February 2026, featuring six franchise-based teams and 90 legendary players, marking a major new chapter in world cricket. Uniquely, the entire tournament will be hosted in one destination, the newly inaugurated 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, allowing fans to be part of a continuous, festival-like cricketing carnival unlike any other legends league.

Providing leadership and a player-centric focus, former Australian captain Michael Clarke has been appointed League Commissioner. Speaking about his new role, Clarke said he is thrilled to be part of a league that brings so many top players together. “India, being one of the biggest homes of cricket, holds a special place for me. The passion of the fans, the pride, and the privilege of being part of this league, and the chance to reunite with some old friends as well as fierce rivals, make it truly special. I am really excited to be part of the Legends Pro T20 League in this new role. It’s thrilling to see so many top players coming together in one league. Goa is a fantastic venue, and I can’t wait to see fans enjoy high-quality cricket, competitive contests, and unforgettable moments on the field.”

Set against Goa’s vibrant coastal energy, Legends Pro T20 League is more than a tournament, it is a global sporting spectacle, built to set new standards and redefine how the world experiences legends cricket.

Rohan Gupta of SG Group added, “Our aim with the Legends Pro T20 League is to create a platform that honours the legacy of cricket while delivering a competitive and engaging experience for fans. Bringing together some of the game’s greatest names in Goa allows us to celebrate their achievements. This league reflects our commitment to providing a well-structured platform to these legends, while giving fans across the country the chance to enjoy high-quality, competitive cricket once again.”

Arivaa Sports, the official exclusive execution partner for the Legends Pro T20 League, has worked closely with SG Group to bring the league’s vision to life from shaping its structure to assembling a world-class player lineup that promises to engage fans across generations. Rajneesh Chopra, Co-Founder of Arivaa Sports, said, “We are delighted to bring some of the world’s top players to India for this inaugural edition. The league offers a unique opportunity for fans to reconnect with legends they may not have seen in action for some time. This not only promises thrilling matches filled with memorable moments but also high-quality cricket. It is truly a league to look forward to.”

The Legends Pro T20 League aims to set new benchmarks for excellence in the legends cricket space, with further announcements regarding team names and ticketing information to follow soon.