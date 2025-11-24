Sportvot x FPJ: Fintech Premier League 2025 Delivers Action-Packed Matches

The Fintech Premier League 2025, held from 13th October to 22nd November 2025 in Gurugram, Delhi, brought together top corporate cricketing talent for an intense sporting showdown. The tournament witnessed high-voltage matches, exceptional all-round performances, and thrilling finishes, making it one of the most competitive editions in recent years. Players from various fintech companies showcased remarkable skill and sportsmanship, drawing strong engagement from spectators and supporters throughout the event.

The first semifinal between Loans and PayU Payments turned out to be a nail-biter as both teams ended with identical scores. Loans posted 24/7 in 7.5 overs, while PayU Payments matched the total at 24/5 in 5.2 overs, showcasing strong resilience. For PUP, Mayank Maurya anchored the innings with a steady 13(13)**, supported by Hardeep Singh Wadhawan’s quick 6(4) and Chandan Roy’s 2 runs. Their bowling was exceptional, led by Hardeep Singh Wadhawan, who delivered a stunning spell of 2 wickets for just 1 run in 2 overs. Mohit Chawla added crucial pressure with 1/7 in 1.5 overs, while Anshu Sharma took 1/11 in 2 overs. Pradeep Suriyal kept things tight, conceding only 2 runs in 2 overs, helping PayU Payments edge through on the virtue of fewer wickets lost.

The second semifinal featured a competitive clash between Rapipay and True Balance Heroes, where TBH successfully chased down the target, scoring 32/5 in 8 overs. The chase was anchored by Karandeep Singh, who top-scored with a composed 17 off 18 balls. Arbaj Khan added 6, while Akshit Bhuwalka and Ajeet Singh Parmar contributed small but valuable runs to keep the innings stable. Their bowlers, each delivering 2 overs, maintained consistent pressure. Sudhir Yadav was the standout performer, grabbing 2 wickets for just 5 runs, supported by economical spells from Karandeep Singh (4 runs), Akshit Bhuwalka (9 runs), and Abhimanyu (13 runs), collectively guiding True Balance Heroes into the final.

The grand finale between PayU Payments and True Balance Heroes showcased disciplined cricket as PUP claimed the championship with a composed chase. True Balance Heroes set a total of 23/7 in 8 overs, but PayU Payments responded confidently, scoring 27/1 in just 5 overs. Swetank Swetank remained unbeaten with 10 off 14 balls, while Mayank Maurya contributed 7 off 12. Anshu Sharma finished not out on 4 off 5, guiding the team home smoothly. In bowling, PUP displayed clinical precision as Anshu Sharma led with 1/2 in 2 overs, followed by Mohit Chawla’s 1/5 and Pradeep Suriyal’s 1/8, with Hardeep Singh Wadhawa keeping things tight by conceding only 8 runs. Their all-round excellence sealed the title for PayU Payments.