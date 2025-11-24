 'My Heart Feels Heavy..': Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Pen Heartfelt Tributes After Dharmendra Passes Away At 89
Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli expressed their heartfelt condolences after veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol passed away on Monday. Dharmendra, known fondly as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood was 89 and created a lasting legacy in his 65-year film career.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025. His demise has not just shocked the film industry, but the whole country, and everyone is mourning his death. The sporting world has also stepped forward to pay their last respects to the 'He Man' of Bollywood after his death on Monday.

Dharmendra was known to be an ardent cricket fan. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a heartfelt tribute for the veteran actor following his death.

"His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, “Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera.” He had an effortless warmth, making everyone around him feel valued and special. It was impossible not to be a fan of the person he was. Today, my heart feels heavy with his passing. Aisa lagta hai jaise mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai. Will miss you," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Sachin and Dharmendra had met in 2021 and the Indian legend had shared a image of their meeting. The Bollywood legend had called the former Indian swashbuckler his son in a heartwarming post.

"Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family," Virat wrote on X.

