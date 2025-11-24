Smriti Mandhana Removes Wedding Posts Following Father & Fiance Palash Muchhal's Medical Emergency

Image: Smriti Mandhana/ Palash Muchhal/Instagram

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana has postponed her much-anticipated wedding after a sudden health emergency involving her father and her fiance. According to a report by The Times of India, Mandhana removed all her marriage-related posts from Instagram after the hospitalisation.

The wedding had been scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, and the ceremony was set to be an intimate affair with close family and friends. On the morning of the ceremony, Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, reportedly fell ill while having breakfast. His condition worsened quickly, prompting an ambulance and admission to hospital. Her manager confirmed that she decided to postpone the wedding indefinitely until her father recovers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Complications did not stop there: Mandhana’s fiance Palash Muchhal also faced health concerns, leading to his hospitalisation, although he is said to have been discharged. In light of these developments, Mandhana deleted the proposal video and other wedding-announcement content from her social media. Allied posts by friends like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil were also removed, amplifying speculation around the delay.

The postponement marks a quiet moment in the public life of the celebrated cricketer, known for her on-field brilliance. While fans eagerly awaited the nuptials, the sudden turn of events has understandably shifted focus to Mandhana’s family wellbeing.

No new date for the wedding has been announced. Until then, the family and friends of Mandhana, along with fans, are left waiting and hopeful for a swift recovery and smooth return to festivities.

Who Is Shrinivas Mandhana? Check Out Details Of Star Batter Smriti Mandhana's Father

Shrinivas Mandhana is best known today as the father of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana, but his own story is one shaped by unfulfilled dreams, unwavering dedication and an unshakeable belief in his children. As a young man, Shrinivas had represented Sangli at the district level, showcasing the promise and passion that made him dream of a career in cricket. However, without the support of his own parents, his journey in the sport came to an early halt. The setback did not diminish his love for the game, but instead became the foundation of a promise he silently made to himself, that someday, his children would have the opportunities he never did.

When Smriti and her brother Shravan showed an interest in cricket, Shrinivas ensured they received every bit of encouragement he once lacked. He dedicated himself completely to their sporting pursuits, guiding, training and supporting them through every stage of their development. His belief was so strong that he often remarked that at least one of his children would one day represent India. Today, with Smriti becoming one of the finest batters in world cricket, Shrinivas stands as a proud father who witnessed the dream he once held for himself come true through his daughter.

Alongside his involvement in managing Smriti’s cricketing schedule, he also works in the chemical distribution business, balancing professional responsibility with his role as a guiding force in her career.