Palash Muchhal Health Update: Smriti Mandhana’s To Be Husband Discharged After Treatment for Viral Infection and Acidity, Says Report

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana is facing a difficult time off the field as her father, Sriniwas Mandhana, was hospitalised following a heart attack. He is reportedly in stable condition and on the path to recovery. However, NDTV, has now reported that her fiance Palash was also briefly admitted to a private hospital due to a viral infection and acidity issues. However, his condition was not serious, and he has since been discharged and returned to the team hotel.

Smriti Mandhana's father's health update

Mandhana’s family doctor Dr Naman Shah said a medical team is monitoring the health condition of her father. "At around 1.30 pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana got left-sided chest pain, we call it 'angina' in medical term. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent ambulance, he was shifted to hospital. We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him in observation," he told PTI.

When will the wedding take place?

Currently, the wedding date is yet to be decided as Smriti's father continues his recovery. No new date has been announced, and the ceremony has been postponed indefinitely. Over the past few days, social media had been flooded with videos and photos from the couple’s film-like pre-wedding celebrations. The festivities had been in full swing, featuring traditional ceremonies such as the Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet. To add a fun element, the couple had also arranged a light-hearted Bride Team vs Groom Team cricket match