'I Think That’s Genuine Reaction...': Stuart Broad Speaks About Viral Moment During Perth Test; Video

Image: X

Former England pacer-turned-commentator Stuart Broad has opened up about his viral reaction following England’s dramatic batting collapse in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Perth’s Optus Stadium. The visitors, led by Ben Stokes, went down by eight wickets after being dismissed for just 164 in their second innings, setting a modest 205-run target that Australia chased with ease in 28.2 overs.

Broad, a part of Channel Seven’s commentary panel, caught the internet’s eye after a clip of him closing his eyes and pinching the bridge of his nose went viral during England’s second-innings collapse following Joe Root’s dismissal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Broad reflected on the moment, saying, “I think that was exactly how every England cricket fan felt, if I’m honest. You just wanted to close your eyes for 10 seconds and just hope it wasn’t true, what you were watching. That got clipped up and put on social media and turned into a bit of a GIF.”

He added, “I think that’s a genuine reaction and emotion, and that’s why we love Ashes cricket so much because it brings that emotion out of you, whether you’re Australian or English. The game was moving every hour, and you didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Australia hand England a crushing defeat

Travis Head powered Australia’s chase with a blistering 123 off 83 balls, sharing a decisive 117-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne, who remained unbeaten on 51. The win handed Australia the early lead in the series, while England’s batting vulnerabilities were laid bare after being bowled out twice in two days a first since 1921.

England’s second innings unraveled quickly after being 65/1, losing five wickets for 23 runs to slump to 88/6 before being bowled out for 164. Despite enjoying a first-innings lead of 40 runs, Stokes’ men surrendered the momentum, paving the way for Australia’s dominant win.

The match ended within two days one of the shortest Ashes Tests in recent decades, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiery summer of cricket.