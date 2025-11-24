'Silence Of Not...': Did Karun Nair Target Gautam Gambhir & Ajit Agarkar After India's Poor Batting Performance Against South Africa?

Image: BCCI/X

Team India cricketer Karun Nair took to social media after the national side’s disappointing batting display in the ongoing second Test in Guwahati. The hosts struggled against the visitors’ bowling attack and now face the threat of a follow-on after another underwhelming performance with the bat.

Shortly after the collapse, Nair shared a cryptic post on X that has triggered speculation about whether it was directed toward selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. He wrote, “Some conditions carry a feel you know by heart and the silence of not being out there adds its own sting.”

Nair is currently sweating it out in domestic cricket after been ignored for the home series against West Indies and now South Africa. Having made a comeback to the national team after seven years, Nair was expected to do well in England. However the former Karnataka batter failed to replicate his domestic form on the international stage resulting him losing his place in the team.

Washington Sundar fightback despite South Africa's domination

South Africa remain firmly in control, but Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 33 keeps India’s hopes alive as they reach 174 for 7 at lunch. Sundar, alongside Kuldeep Yadav (14*), look to rebuild the innings when play resumes after the break.

Marco Jansen has been the standout performer for South Africa, claiming four wickets. His spell included a bizarre dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja (6) when a short ball ricocheted off Jadeja’s shoulder onto his bat before flying to Simon Harmer at slip. Jansen then struck again, removing Rishabh Pant (7) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (10) in quick succession.

India’s innings nosedived from 65 without loss to 102 for 4 by tea. Simon Harmer took two crucial scalps, while Keshav Maharaj and Jansen added one each, denting India’s bright start.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 97) looked fluent early on, but misfortune struck as he edged Harmer to Jansen at short third man after the ball gripped and turned sharply. KL Rahul (22 off 63) followed soon after, edging Maharaj to first slip as India’s openers, who began confidently against spin, saw their stand end at 65. Dhruv Jurel’s reckless shot added to India’s woes as the visitors tightened their grip before lunch.