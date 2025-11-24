 Dharmendra Death: Sporting Fraternity Pay Tributes As Bollywood Legend Passes Away At 89
passed away on November 24 at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. His final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium. Several members from the sporting fraternity, including former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and boxer Vijender Singh paid their respects to the late actor on social media

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Veteran Actor & Ex-BJP MP Dharmendra Passes Away At 89; Here's When He Last Contested Lok Sabha Elections | X

Sports and Cinema in India have a unique connection and the former joined in when the latter lost one of their legends. Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol breathed his last on Monday at the age of 89. In a 65-year career, the 'He-Man' of Bollywood delivered several smash hits on the screen.

Former India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan paid a rich tribute to the veteran actor.

"You stood tall, not just in stature, but in spirit. Dharmendra ji, thank you for showing us strength can be kind. Om Shanti," Dhawan wrote on X.

Olympic medalist Vijender Singh also expressed his condolences on social media.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday (November 24). He was 89. His last rites took place at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Several celebrities and family members also showed up to pay their final respects to the renowned actor at the crematorium.

