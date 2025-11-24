 Iconic Scenes! Team India's Blind Women Cricketers Receive Grand Reception At Bengaluru Airport After Historic T20 World Cup Win; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIconic Scenes! Team India's Blind Women Cricketers Receive Grand Reception At Bengaluru Airport After Historic T20 World Cup Win; Video

Iconic Scenes! Team India's Blind Women Cricketers Receive Grand Reception At Bengaluru Airport After Historic T20 World Cup Win; Video

With this historic win, India has set a benchmark in the sport, and their arrival at home marked the beginning of a new chapter, one filled with hope, motivation and a promise of even greater heights ahead.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

The Indian blind women’s cricket team returned to a hero’s welcome as they arrived at Bengaluru Airport following their triumph in the inaugural T20 Blind Women’s World Cup 2025. The atmosphere was filled with cheers, applause and tricolour flags as players stepped out of the terminal, proudly carrying the trophy that marked a historic moment for Indian cricket.

India created history on Sunday by winning the first-ever edition of the tournament, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in a commanding final at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. Opting to bowl first, India displayed discipline and precision, restricting Nepal to 114 for 5. Their bowlers maintained tight lines throughout, denying Nepal any momentum and setting up a chase well within reach.

Read Also
Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup...
article-image
Read Also
ACC President Mohsin Naqvi Seemingly Enjoys Cup Of Tea During Asia Cup Rising Stars Final; Check...
article-image

The Indian batters then delivered with confidence and composure. Chasing 115, India eased to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs, showcasing the same dominance that defined their campaign throughout the tournament. Their calculated approach, intelligent running between the wickets and fearless stroke-making ensured the final never slipped out of their control.

Team India got a hero's welcome

FPJ Shorts
Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Special Announcement CANCELLED After Dharmendra's Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened...'
Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Special Announcement CANCELLED After Dharmendra's Death: 'We Are Deeply Saddened...'
LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close
LIC Increases Stake In Tata Group Firm Voltas, Company Confirms Post Market Close
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution
BJP Slams Congress MP Rahul Gandhi For Skipping CJI Surya Kant Oath Ceremony, Questions His Respect For Constitution
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Announces ₹497 Crore Plan Surging Long-Stalled Aram Nagar Society Redevelopment Project In Andheri
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Announces ₹497 Crore Plan Surging Long-Stalled Aram Nagar Society Redevelopment Project In Andheri

As the team landed in Bengaluru, supporters showered them with flowers, garlands and chants celebrating their achievement. Airport staff, fans, family members and officials lined up to greet the champions who had scripted a milestone in the growth of blind women’s cricket. Many passengers paused their routines to applaud the team, capturing photos and offering congratulations.

The victory is more than just a trophy, it is a breakthrough moment for the visibility and recognition of blind women athletes in India. Their journey, marked by resilience and determination, has inspired countless supporters back home. The scenes at Bengaluru Airport reflected not just joy, but a sense of national pride in a team that has shown what passion and perseverance can achieve.

With this historic win, India has set a benchmark in the sport, and their arrival at home marked the beginning of a new chapter, one filled with hope, motivation and a promise of even greater heights ahead.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Iconic Scenes! Team India's Blind Women Cricketers Receive Grand Reception At Bengaluru Airport...

Iconic Scenes! Team India's Blind Women Cricketers Receive Grand Reception At Bengaluru Airport...

IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Cameras Capture Fan Sleeping Peacefully During Team India's Innings Against...

IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Cameras Capture Fan Sleeping Peacefully During Team India's Innings Against...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Jansen Blows Away India Batting Order, South Africa Amass 320-Run Lead At Stumps...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Jansen Blows Away India Batting Order, South Africa Amass 320-Run Lead At Stumps...

Dharmendra Death: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, IPL Franchises Pay Tribute As Bollywood Legend Passes...

Dharmendra Death: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, IPL Franchises Pay Tribute As Bollywood Legend Passes...

'Silence Of Not...': Did Karun Nair Target Gautam Gambhir & Ajit Agarkar After India's Poor Batting...

'Silence Of Not...': Did Karun Nair Target Gautam Gambhir & Ajit Agarkar After India's Poor Batting...