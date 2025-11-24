Iconic Scenes! Team India's Blind Women Cricketers Receive Grand Reception At Bengaluru Airport After Historic T20 World Cup Win; Video

Image: ANI/X

The Indian blind women’s cricket team returned to a hero’s welcome as they arrived at Bengaluru Airport following their triumph in the inaugural T20 Blind Women’s World Cup 2025. The atmosphere was filled with cheers, applause and tricolour flags as players stepped out of the terminal, proudly carrying the trophy that marked a historic moment for Indian cricket.

India created history on Sunday by winning the first-ever edition of the tournament, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in a commanding final at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. Opting to bowl first, India displayed discipline and precision, restricting Nepal to 114 for 5. Their bowlers maintained tight lines throughout, denying Nepal any momentum and setting up a chase well within reach.

The Indian batters then delivered with confidence and composure. Chasing 115, India eased to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs, showcasing the same dominance that defined their campaign throughout the tournament. Their calculated approach, intelligent running between the wickets and fearless stroke-making ensured the final never slipped out of their control.

As the team landed in Bengaluru, supporters showered them with flowers, garlands and chants celebrating their achievement. Airport staff, fans, family members and officials lined up to greet the champions who had scripted a milestone in the growth of blind women’s cricket. Many passengers paused their routines to applaud the team, capturing photos and offering congratulations.

The victory is more than just a trophy, it is a breakthrough moment for the visibility and recognition of blind women athletes in India. Their journey, marked by resilience and determination, has inspired countless supporters back home. The scenes at Bengaluru Airport reflected not just joy, but a sense of national pride in a team that has shown what passion and perseverance can achieve.

With this historic win, India has set a benchmark in the sport, and their arrival at home marked the beginning of a new chapter, one filled with hope, motivation and a promise of even greater heights ahead.