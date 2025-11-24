ACC President Mohsin Naqvi Seemingly Enjoys Cup Of Tea During Asia Cup Rising Stars Final; Check Pics

Image: X

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi became an unexpected talking point during the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final in Doha after cameras spotted him seemingly enjoying a quiet cup of tea while the tense clash between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A unfolded. The moment, light-hearted yet symbolic, came just minutes before Pakistan sealed a dramatic victory in the Super Over to lift the trophy.

The final had already carried an undercurrent of political attention. Earlier in the year, Team India had notably declined to receive the Asia Cup 2025 trophy directly from Naqvi amid ongoing diplomatic tensions, turning every public appearance of the ACC President into a point of scrutiny and discussion. Against that backdrop, Naqvi’s serene tea-sipping clip quickly gained attention online, with fans sharing it widely as a contrast to the high-pressure finish on the field.

Pakistan Shaheens produced a thrilling win after both teams ended their 20 overs on 125 runs. Bangladesh managed only 6/2 in their Super Over, and Pakistan chased down the target with calm assurance, scoring 7/0 in four balls to claim the title. As celebrations erupted, Naqvi’s relaxed moment from earlier in the match resurfaced, adding an unexpected layer of charm and curiosity to the evening.

What stood out most was the simplicity of the moment: while players battled through a nail-biting contest, the ACC President appeared to take a brief pause from the intensity around him. Whether intended or not, the gesture became a subtle reminder of how sport often blends pressure, politics and small human moments that capture attention just as much as the action on the field.