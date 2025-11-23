 Asia Cup Rising Stars Final 2025: Pakistan Shaheens Edge Past Bangladesh-A In Thrilling Super Over To Lift Championship
The win capped a thrilling contest and highlighted the composure of Pakistan Shaheens under pressure, while Bangladesh A were left ruing missed opportunities in a closely fought final.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Image: ACC/X

Pakistan Shaheens clinched the Asia Cup Rising Stars title in dramatic fashion after defeating Bangladesh A in a tense Super Over finish in Doha. Both teams ended their 20 overs on identical scores of 125, setting up a nail-biting finale to decide the champion.

Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 125, with Saad Masood top-scoring with a steady 38. Bangladesh’s Ripon Mondol was the standout bowler, claiming 3 crucial wickets and keeping Pakistan’s total within reach.

Bangladesh’s chase fluctuated throughout, with Habibur Sohan contributing 26 runs in a gritty effort. Pakistan’s Sufiyan Muqeem produced an excellent spell, taking 3 wickets and applying pressure at key moments. Bangladesh eventually finished on 125/9, forcing the match into a Super Over.

In the Super Over, Bangladesh struggled early and managed only 6 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 3 balls. Pakistan responded confidently, scoring 7 without loss in just 4 deliveries, sealing the victory and lifting the trophy in style.

