ACC President Mohsin Naqvi Hands Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Trophy To Pakistan Shaheens After Super Over Win; Video

Image: X

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi presented the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 trophy to Pakistan Shaheens after their thrilling Super Over victory against Bangladesh A in Doha. The match had ended in a tie, with both sides scoring 125 in their 20 overs, before Pakistan sealed the win by successfully chasing seven runs in the Super Over.

The moment drew added attention due to recent political and cricketing tensions. Just weeks earlier, the Indian team had chosen not to receive the Asia Cup 2025 trophy directly from Naqvi after winning the senior tournament, a gesture that made headlines across the cricketing world. In contrast, Pakistan Shaheens’ trophy presentation proceeded smoothly, with Naqvi personally handing over the silverware to the young champions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan Shaheens showed remarkable composure in the final. After posting 125, thanks to Saad Masood’s 38, they bowled with discipline, with Sufiyan Muqeem taking three key wickets. Bangladesh A matched the total, driven by Habibur Sohan’s 26, but faltered in the Super Over, managing only 6 runs for 2 wickets. Pakistan chased it down comfortably to secure the title.

The tournament concluded not only with a thrilling finish but also with a symbolic moment, as Naqvi’s presentation to Pakistan Shaheens stood in stark contrast to the controversy that overshadowed India’s recent Asia Cup triumph.