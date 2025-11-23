 Sportvot x FPJ: Padel Rise 6.0 Witnesses Thrilling Action
Padel Rise 6.0 was successfully hosted from 22nd to 23rd November 2025 at Vpadel Arena, Wadala East, bringing together passionate Padel athletes for two days of high-energy competition. The tournament showcased remarkable skills, sportsmanship, and enthusiasm from all participating teams, creating an electrifying sporting atmosphere.

Updated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 11:47 PM IST
Match 1 The opening match of the day saw Shivangi / Varun I deliver a commanding performance to defeat Noopur / Rajbir with a scoreline of 4-2-0 vs 1-0-0. Their sharp coordination and controlled play allowed them to take early charge and secure a confident win.

Match 2 In the second match, Bhagya / Agastya displayed exceptional teamwork to overcome Abhinn K / Harsh, scoring 4-4-0 vs 1-1-0. Their strong court presence and strategic placement stood out, earning them a well-deserved victory.

Match 3 The third match once again featured Shivangi / Varun I against Noopur / Rajbir, where Shivangi / Varun I continued their dominance and secured their second win of the day with 4-4-0 vs 1-0-0. Their aggressive style and consistency kept them ahead throughout the match.

Match 4 The fourth match turned out to be the most intense of the day as Varun / Shivangi edged past Kavish / Shanaya in a nail-biting finish, winning 6-5-0 vs 5-5-0. With frequent score shifts and tight rallies, the match remained unpredictable until the final moments.

Match 5 The final match of the day was marked by a fine performance from Bhagya / Agastya, who secured their second victory by defeating Yohaan / Akshaat with 4-4-0 vs 1-0-0. Their consistency and tactical discipline once again proved to be the key to their success.

