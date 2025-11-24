WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Delhi Capitals Should Target Ft. Phoebe Litchfield

Image Credits: Instagram/Jemimah Rodrigues

Delhi Capitals were among the top performing teams in WPL and will aim to build on that when they head to the auction table. Capitals have taken the bold call of releasing captain Meg Lanning, despite the Australian legend leading them to three consecutive finals. Delhi alongside Mumbai Indians are the only two teams to retain 5 players heading into the mega auction.

In Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and young Niki Prasad, Delhi have a solid core to build around. Add to that all rounders Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland, DC have 5 of their top 7 set. Adding some bowling options and batting depth would be high on the Capitals agenda. With their purse severely depleted, Delhi will have to be smart in how the operate on the auction table.

Here, we look at 5 players Delhi Capitals could target at the WPL 2026 Auction:

1. Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning was a surprise release by Delhi Capitals heading into the WPL 2026 Auction. The Australian legend is amongst the highest run getters in tournament history and led them to 3 finals. Delhi will hope to add her back to their roster and re-unite the Lanning-Shafali Verma partnership that has proved to be successful. Lanning has set the WBBL on fire and could be a high priced option in the auction.

2. Phoebe Litchfield

Lanning's successor in the Australian national team. The 22-year-old fits well with DC's ethos of backing young talent. The left-hander is a super aggressive option at the top of the order, with her ability to find boundaries being viral in T20s. Should DC have Litchfield, they would have 2 of the 3 centurions from the Women's World Cup semis.

3. Shree Charani

Shree Charani was amongst India's top performers in their Women's World Cup success. The left-arm spinner was part of the Delhi Capitals set up, playing 2 games before being released due to retention rules. The franchise will be keen to add her back to the mix as their spin bowling fulcrum.

4. Kranti Goud

Kranti Goud will be another player Delhi will aim to add to their ranks. The Indian pacer played a key role in India's World Cup success and could be eyed to fill the void vacated by the departures of Shikha Pandey and Arundhati Reddy. Goud will have the support of Kapp and Sutherland. While she struggled in the WPL for Up Warriorz, DC will hope they can convert her potential into match winning ability.

5. Sophie Ecclestone

Ambitious given Delhi's purse but would be quite the coup. Sophie Ecclestone is the World No.1 ranked bowler and her addition would instantly make Delhi one of the contending sides in WPL. She has an impressive haul of 35 wickets in the tournament and could add a lot of quality to the DC set up.