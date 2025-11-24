Fact Check: Is Gautam Gambhir Stepping Down As Team India's Head Coach Amid IND vs SA Test Series?

Image: X

A social media post claiming that Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has announced his retirement from coaching is currently circulating online, but the claim is completely false. The viral message, shared from an unverified account impersonating Gambhir, states that he is “officially stepping away from the cricket world,” citing online trolling and exhaustion as reasons for his supposed exit. The post further claims that he is leaving the game with “records intact” and offers wishes to Indian cricket.

However, this message did not come from Gautam Gambhir’s real account. The wording, tone and timing all point toward it being a fabricated post created for attention. No verified platform, credible journalist or official cricket body has reported any such announcement. A resignation of this magnitude would immediately appear across major news outlets, yet no such reports exist. Moreover, Gambhir’s actual social media profiles do not contain any message remotely resembling this viral statement.

This misleading claim surfaced during the ongoing India vs South Africa 2nd Test match in Guwahati, a moment when cricket conversations are at their peak and fake posts often gain traction quickly. Similar false statements attributed to cricketers and public figures have gone viral in the past, highlighting a trend of impersonation aimed at creating unnecessary confusion during major sporting events.

The spread of this fake message underscores the importance of verifying information before sharing it. Online impersonators frequently attempt to exploit the emotions of fans by crafting dramatic or sensational posts. In this case, Gautam Gambhir has made no announcement about quitting coaching or stepping away from cricket. The viral message is simply the work of a fake account, and the claim it makes is entirely baseless.

Bizarre Scenes! Marco Jansen Nearly Swings Bat Into Rishabh Pant's Head Following His Dismissal During IND vs SA 2nd Test; Video

In the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati, a dramatic moment unfolded when Marco Jansen was dismissed for a fine score of 93, falling just short of his maiden Test century after being bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

Jansen had looked assured and dangerous throughout his innings, dispatching loose deliveries with power and intent, and building a significant partnership that pushed South Africa into a strong position. When Kuldeep came into the attack, he delivered a crucial breakthrough. The delivery caught Jansen’s defences off-guard, struck the stumps cleanly and ended what might have been a landmark innings.

What added to the drama was a near-collision moment involving India’s wicket-keeper-captain Rishabh Pant. As Jansen accepted his dismissal and appeared about to smash his bat in frustration or gesture toward the stumps, he halted, but in doing so his bat almost made contact with the area behind the stumps where Pant was positioned.