'Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya?': Rishabh Pant LIVID As India Struggle On Day 2, Receives Warning For Slow Over Change In IND vs SA 2nd Test; VIDEO

Rishabh Pant doubled down on his teammates on Day 2 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test. India let their Day 1 advantage slip as the Proteas patiently batted through the first session in Guwahati on Sunday. The Indian captain also received two warning on slow over changes with bowlers deliberating on field changes.

Livid, Pant launched into his teammates asking them to get on with the game. He was heard shouting on the stump mic, "Yaar, 30 seconds ka timer hai. Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya? Ek ball daal jaldi. (The 30-second timer is on. Are you playing at your home? Quickly bowl a delivery)."

Pant received two warning as per ICC's latest stop clock rule. The ICC stop clock rule requires fielding teams to start the next over within 60 seconds of the previous one ending to address slow over-rates. A third warning would result in five penalty runs to South Africa, which signals Pant's frustrations in Guwahati.

South Africa resumed Day 2 at 247/6 with India in pole position. However, Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verrenye batted out the morning session without losing their wickets. The Proteas went past 350 adding more pressure on Pant and Team India.

Pant also scolded Yashasvi Jaiswal similar to how Rohit Sharma did on the Australia tour. Fielding at short leg, Jaiswal tried to stop an edge flying away with his foot. Pant was quick to jump on him and asked him to get his hands on and only then will catches stick.