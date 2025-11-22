'Khud Mahol Banana Padega': Rishabh Pant's Stump Mic Moment During IND vs SA 2nd Test Goes Viral; Video

Rishabh Pant was at his best behind the stumps on Day 1 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test on Saturday. Captaining the side, Pant marshalled his troops well in a captivating day's play in Guwahati. With South Africa putting up a resolute fight, the wicket-keeper was keen to keep motivating his troops, as caught on stump mic in a video which has since gone viral.

Pant was constantly in the ear of the bowlers, encouraging them to keep hitting their lines. The Indian captain kept the spirits high and was often cracking jokes.

Pant's tactics did pay off with his encouragement to Kuldeep eventually reaping 3 wickets for the left-arm spinner. South Africa were in cruise control at Lunch at 156/2 but India snapped up 4 wickets in the final session of play to wrestle back control.