Who Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health Struggles

Former Mumbai U-16 footballer Sagar Sorti was found dead by police last week. Sorti's body was found hanging from a tree in what is an alleged case of suicide. Police identified him via his mobile phone after finding him with a rope around his neck in Palghar's Mendhavan Khind forest.

As per NDTV, Sorti had left his home on November 15. He had cited a football match as a reason for his travel to Pune. However, Sorti's family grew suspicious after failing to get in contact with him. Two days later, the police found his body hanging in the Palghar forest.

The police have sent the body to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem. It will determine the actual cause of death for the former U16 footballer. A case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered at the Kasa police station in Palghar. "We will take further action based on the report," Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.

As per the report, Sorti's family revealed that he had struggled with his mental health over the past couple of years. While the reason behind his troubles weren't revealed, things came to a head when he refused to get new clothes stitched for his younger brother's wedding. That wedding was scheduled for later in November. What was gearing up to be a week of celebrations and happiness for the family, has now turned into a painful affair.

