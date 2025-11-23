 Who Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health Struggles
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health Struggles

Who Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health Struggles

Suraj Sorti left his home in Mumbai on November 15 informing his family that he was going to play a football match in Pune. However, police found his body three days later, hanging from a tree. Sorti reportedly struggled with his mental health for the last couple of years and a case of accidental death has been registered.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Former Mumbai U-16 footballer Sagar Sorti was found dead by police last week. Sorti's body was found hanging from a tree in what is an alleged case of suicide. Police identified him via his mobile phone after finding him with a rope around his neck in Palghar's Mendhavan Khind forest.

As per NDTV, Sorti had left his home on November 15. He had cited a football match as a reason for his travel to Pune. However, Sorti's family grew suspicious after failing to get in contact with him. Two days later, the police found his body hanging in the Palghar forest.

Read Also
Kalyan Student Suicide: Eknath Shinde Promises Justice & Govt Support To Family Of 19-Year-Old Who...
article-image

The police have sent the body to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a post-mortem. It will determine the actual cause of death for the former U16 footballer. A case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered at the Kasa police station in Palghar. "We will take further action based on the report," Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.

As per the report, Sorti's family revealed that he had struggled with his mental health over the past couple of years. While the reason behind his troubles weren't revealed, things came to a head when he refused to get new clothes stitched for his younger brother's wedding. That wedding was scheduled for later in November. What was gearing up to be a week of celebrations and happiness for the family, has now turned into a painful affair.

FPJ Shorts
Who Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health Struggles
Who Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health Struggles
Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of Season At Minus 2.8°C As Temperatures Continue To Plunge Across Kashmir
Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of Season At Minus 2.8°C As Temperatures Continue To Plunge Across Kashmir
Rajasthan: Parents Allege School Lapses, Demand Swift Action In Student's Death Case
Rajasthan: Parents Allege School Lapses, Demand Swift Action In Student's Death Case
Thane Court Sentences 38-Year-Old Man To Three Years For 2017 Sexual Assault On Minor
Thane Court Sentences 38-Year-Old Man To Three Years For 2017 Sexual Assault On Minor

Earlier this year, a 20-year-old aspiring kabaddi player, Mohammad Asif Khan, was found dead in his Bandra (West) home in September in a suspected suicide. The young man, who had recently completed a merchant navy course, was reportedly struggling with persistent pain from a leg injury he sustained six months ago.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health...

Who Was Sagar Sorti? Ex-Mumbai U16 Footballer Allegedly Dies By Suicide After Mental Health...

'Bhai Tumhara Kaam Hai..': Shreyas Iyer Loses His Cool At Bouncer As Fans Mob India Star At Shashank...

'Bhai Tumhara Kaam Hai..': Shreyas Iyer Loses His Cool At Bouncer As Fans Mob India Star At Shashank...

Indian Pickleball League Draft: Mumbai Smashers Land World No. 3 Quang Duong; Lucknow Leopards Pick...

Indian Pickleball League Draft: Mumbai Smashers Land World No. 3 Quang Duong; Lucknow Leopards Pick...

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal Take Internet By Storm With Pre-Wedding Dance, Groove To...

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal Take Internet By Storm With Pre-Wedding Dance, Groove To...

'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20

'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20