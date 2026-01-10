Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Runners To Ply On Coastal Road As City's Engineering Marvel Debuts In Historic Route Change For 21st Edition

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 |

Mumbai: Runners preparing for the upcoming Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) are in for a landmark experience this year, as the iconic race will, for the first time, include Mumbai’s newly inaugurated Coastal Road. The 21st edition of the World Athletics Gold Label Race, scheduled for Sunday, January 18, will see both full and half-marathon participants run along the eight-lane expressway, marking a major evolution in the event’s route.

Inaugurated in March 2024, the Coastal Road has already transformed road travel for motorists by easing congestion along the city’s western coastline. While race organisers Procam International had opted against using the stretch in last year’s marathon, a change of heart has led to its inclusion this year, promising runners a fresh and memorable experience along Mumbai’s waterfront.

“We are fortunate and deeply thankful to the Mumbai Police, MCGM, MSRDC and the government of Maharashtra for their unwavering support of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. The inclusion of the Coastal Road will truly offer runners a unique and memorable new experience,” said Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, as quoted by Times of India.

Coastal Road To Feature In Full Marathon

For full marathon runners covering the 42.195-km distance, the Coastal Road will feature in two phases of the race. Athletes will head from Haji Ali onto the Coastal Road using the northbound carriageway, proceeding towards the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. On the return leg from Worli Sea Face, runners will re-enter the Coastal Road at Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk, around the 30-km mark, before exiting at Acharya Atre Junction on Lala Lajpatrai Road near the 33-km point.

Half-marathon participants will also get a taste of the new route. While their outbound journey remains unchanged, they will use the same southbound Coastal Road stretch as full marathoners on the return from Worli Sea Face, allowing them to experience the scenic expressway despite the shorter distance.

Read Also Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Registrations Now Open For The Prestigious Annual Mumbai Marathon

This year’s Tata Mumbai Marathon is set to be the biggest yet, with a record 69,100 participants. Of these, over 65,400 runners will take part on ground, while around 3,700 have registered for the virtual run. A total of 14,059 athletes will challenge themselves in the full marathon category alone.

The Coastal Road will join the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as one of the standout highlights of the race. Long considered the marathon’s most iconic visual, the Sea Link offers runners a dramatic silhouette against steel cables and the morning sun. The addition of the Coastal Road is expected to create equally striking visuals, with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea and Mumbai’s skyline.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/