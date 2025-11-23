'Bhai Tumhara Kaam Hai..': Shreyas Iyer Loses His Cool At Bouncer As Fans Mob India Star At Shashank Singh's Birthday; Video

Shreyas Iyer was visibly angry as a group of fans mobbed him in Mumbai on Sunday. The Punjab Kings captain was attending teammate Shashank Singh's birthday when fans gathered around him. Iyer was caught on video expressing his displeasure to the security, who stopped his escort midway to click a selfie.

Shreyas was then tugged by a fan as he tried to get a selfie with India's ODI vice-captain. The 30-year-old made his way out, clearly unhappy with how the situation had escalated. "Bhai tumhara kaam hai hatana (Brother, your job is to clear the crowd)," says Iyer in the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shreyas' discomfort could be due to the delicate nature of his injury. He suffered a laceration to his spleen while taking a catch in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI in Sydney. He immediately signaled to the bench and was rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment. The Punjab Kings captain underwent a minor procedure to arrest internal bleeding. After a week under observation, the Mumbai star was discharged from the hospital on November 1. He returned to India on November 16.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to be out of action for atleast two months as he continues his recovery from injury. He could have been in line to captain India in the South Africa ODIs. He was elevated to vice-captaincy after Shubman Gill succeeded Rohit Sharma as ODI captain. However, Gill has suffered an injury of his own, putting his participation in the ODI series in doubt.