'It'd Be Easier To..': Ravi Ashwin Gives 'Mankad' Solution To Marco Jansen Problem After IND vs SA 2nd Test Heroics

Marco Jansen has been India's wrecker in chief at Guwahati. The hosts are staring at another defeat at home with Jansen giving India nightmares with both bat and ball. On Day 2, the all-rounder smashed a career best 93 to take the match out of India's reach.

He further inflicted damage with a sensational 6-wicket haul on Day 3, helping South Africa bundle India out for just 201. Jansen's impressive performance earned him plaudits from all around, including Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Terrific from Marco Jansen. He is a serious talent, long levers giving him an amazing bat swing and getting better by the day with the ball, " Ashwin wrote on X.

Ashwin referenced to Marco Jansen's height. He praised how the South African used his reach to good effect to strike the ball. Jansen hit 7 sixes during his innings, the joint most by a South African in a Test innings.

A fan then questioned Ashwin cheekily where Jansen would be hard to 'mankad' given his long levers. The Indian cricket legend responded in fact it would be easier to do it to the South African all rounder.

In 2019, Ashwin had re-ignited the mankad debate having run out Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler without delivering the ball. The playing for Punjab Kings, the India spinner received severe backlash for his actions. ICC have since re-worded the rule making it legal to run the non striker out should they stray out of the crease. Jansen incidentally play for Punjab Kings, where Ashwin spent two years, including one as captain.

South Africa meanwhile are on top of the game in Guwahati. They are 314 ahead at Stumps on Day 3, with all 10 wickets in hand. The world test champions will look to make Rishabh Pant and Co toil, with Marco Jansen there to threaten with both bat and ball.