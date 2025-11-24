 Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Witness Thrilling Action
The 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025, organised at Vile Parle, Mumbai, from 16th to 19th November 2025, witnessed an intense showcase of kabaddi talent from across the suburban region.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
Over the course of four days, teams displayed exceptional determination, tactical play, and thrilling raids that kept spectators fully engaged.

The first semifinal delivered electrifying action as Jolly Sports Club dominated with a balanced performance across both raiding and defence. Their raiders consistently broke through defensive lines while their defence executed timely tackles, giving them a strong lead. Parle Mahotsav tried to close the gap but struggled against Jolly’s coordinated gameplay. Ultimately, Jolly Sports Club sealed a confident 41–28 victory, securing their place in the championship final.

In the second semifinal, Sparsh Krida Mandal rose to the occasion with an impressive combination of aggressive raids and disciplined defending. Saksham Krida Sangh attempted to keep pace, but Sparsh maintained control of the match from the early stages. Their consistency and strategic execution paid off as they clinched a 31–21 win, confirming their entry into the final showdown.

The high-stakes final saw Jolly Sports Club bring their finest performance of the tournament. With sharp raiding, powerful tackles, and unwavering teamwork, they dominated the match against Sparsh Krida Mandal. Sparsh fought with determination, but the momentum remained firmly with Jolly Sports Club throughout. The final scoreline of 34–18 reflected Jolly’s superiority as they lifted the championship title with a commanding finish.

