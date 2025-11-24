IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Cameras Capture Fan Sleeping Peacefully During Team India's Innings Against South Africa; Check Pics

Image: X

In an otherwise electric atmosphere at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati for the second Test between the India national cricket team and the South Africa national cricket team, one unexpected moment of calm startled those present: a fan peacefully asleep while Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal were batting.

India found themselves facing a massive first-innings total of 489 posted by South Africa. The weight of that total hung heavily in the air, as India’s batters trudged to the crease, the crowd’s energy was on high alert.

But amidst the tension and noise, the moment of quiet: one supporter in the grandstands, perhaps beleaguered by travel fumes or simply exhausted by the drama of cricket, nodded off. While Rahul and Jaiswal tried to build a solid opening stand, Jaiswal reached a well-deserved half-century.

That sleeping fan became, in a small way, emblematic of how even in the throes of high-stakes sport, human nature prevails: fatigue, solace, and the need for rest. Meanwhile, the Indian batters soldiered on.

It reminds us that while players wage battle on the pitch, the crowd too experiences a spectrum of emotions: excitement, anxiety, fatigue, and now perhaps a chuckle-worthy memory of a well-timed nap.

Bizarre Scenes! Marco Jansen Nearly Swings Bat Into Rishabh Pant's Head Following His Dismissal During IND vs SA 2nd Test; Video

In the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati, a dramatic moment unfolded when Marco Jansen was dismissed for a fine score of 93, falling just short of his maiden Test century after being bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

Jansen had looked assured and dangerous throughout his innings, dispatching loose deliveries with power and intent, and building a significant partnership that pushed South Africa into a strong position. When Kuldeep came into the attack, he delivered a crucial breakthrough. The delivery caught Jansen’s defences off-guard, struck the stumps cleanly and ended what might have been a landmark innings.

What added to the drama was a near-collision moment involving India’s wicket-keeper-captain Rishabh Pant. As Jansen accepted his dismissal and appeared about to smash his bat in frustration or gesture toward the stumps, he halted, but in doing so his bat almost made contact with the area behind the stumps where Pant was positioned.