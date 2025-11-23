Bizarre Scenes! Marco Jansen Nearly Swings Bat Into Rishabh Pant's Head Following His Dismissal During IND vs SA 2nd Test; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

In the second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati, a dramatic moment unfolded when Marco Jansen was dismissed for a fine score of 93, falling just short of his maiden Test century after being bowled by Kuldeep Yadav.

Jansen had looked assured and dangerous throughout his innings, dispatching loose deliveries with power and intent, and building a significant partnership that pushed South Africa into a strong position. When Kuldeep came into the attack, he delivered a crucial breakthrough. The delivery caught Jansen’s defences off-guard, struck the stumps cleanly and ended what might have been a landmark innings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What added to the drama was a near-collision moment involving India’s wicket-keeper-captain Rishabh Pant. As Jansen accepted his dismissal and appeared about to smash his bat in frustration or gesture toward the stumps, he halted, but in doing so his bat almost made contact with the area behind the stumps where Pant was positioned.

South Africa are in a commanding position

For South Africa, the disappointment of Jansen missing a century was offset by the resilience of the rest of the lineup. They posted a total of 489, thanks to the contributions from multiple batters and the late flourish by Jansen. For India, the wicket was vital; Kuldeep’s strike provided a key turning point and showed his value in breaking partnerships when orchestrating the flow of the match.

Jansen’s 93 underscores how fine the margins are in Test cricket. One misjudged swing, one delivery hitting the stumps, and a century slips away. Yet the aggressive intent he displayed also sends a message: for South Africa, he can be a genuine batting threat, not just a bowling all-rounder. For India, the need to stay alert until the very last delivery is reaffirmed once more.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the match proceeds, that wicket, and the near-collision incident, will be remembered as a moment where frustration, skill and drama intersected. It speaks to the intensity of Test cricket in India, the weight of milestones, and the fine line between success and what might-have-been.