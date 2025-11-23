VIDEO: Heartwarming! India Women Rush The Field With Tiranga After Winning Blind T20 World Cup

India were crowned world champions once again as they sealed a comfortable 7-wicket win over Nepal in the Blind Women's t20 World Cup. Chasing 115, India finished the job off in less than 13 overs to seal the inaugural title. The Women in Blue then rushed the field with the Indian tri-colour in a video that has since made headlines in social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India on Sunday won the inaugural T20 blind women’s world cup after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara oval here. India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 after opting to bowl and then coasted to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs to win the title.

Such was India's domination that their rivals managed just a single boundary in their innings. The chase was nothing short of clinical as India surpassed the target in just 12.1 overs with 47 balls to spare. Khula Sharir emerged as the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 44 off 27 balls, including four boundaries, to guide India home comfortably. India had beaten Australia in the first semifinal, while Nepal had won against Pakistan in the second semifinal on Saturday.

The success marked a perfect campaign where India remained unbeaten, demonstrating complete dominance throughout the tournament.

The T20 tournament, a six-team event including India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and the USA, started on November 11 in New Delhi. Following a few matches in Bengaluru, the knockout stages shifted to Colombo, Sri Lanka.