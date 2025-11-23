 VIDEO: Heartwarming! India Women Rush The Field With Tiranga After Winning Blind T20 World Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Heartwarming! India Women Rush The Field With Tiranga After Winning Blind T20 World Cup

VIDEO: Heartwarming! India Women Rush The Field With Tiranga After Winning Blind T20 World Cup

India were crowned world champions once again as they sealed a comfortable 7-wicket win over Nepal in the Blind Women's t20 World Cup. Chasing 115, India finished the job off in less than 13 overs to seal the inaugural title. The Women in Blue then rushed the field with the Indian tri-colour in a video that has since made headlines in social media.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
article-image

India were crowned world champions once again as they sealed a comfortable 7-wicket win over Nepal in the Blind Women's t20 World Cup. Chasing 115, India finished the job off in less than 13 overs to seal the inaugural title. The Women in Blue then rushed the field with the Indian tri-colour in a video that has since made headlines in social media.

India on Sunday won the inaugural T20 blind women’s world cup after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara oval here. India restricted Nepal to 114 for 5 after opting to bowl and then coasted to 117 for 3 in just 12 overs to win the title.

Such was India's domination that their rivals managed just a single boundary in their innings. The chase was nothing short of clinical as India surpassed the target in just 12.1 overs with 47 balls to spare. Khula Sharir emerged as the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 44 off 27 balls, including four boundaries, to guide India home comfortably. India had beaten Australia in the first semifinal, while Nepal had won against Pakistan in the second semifinal on Saturday.

The success marked a perfect campaign where India remained unbeaten, demonstrating complete dominance throughout the tournament.

FPJ Shorts
Attention Mumbaikars! Mumbai Navy Marathon Causes Major Traffic Disruptions; 30 BEST Bus Routes Take Hit
Attention Mumbaikars! Mumbai Navy Marathon Causes Major Traffic Disruptions; 30 BEST Bus Routes Take Hit
VIDEO: Heartwarming! India Women Rush The Field With Tiranga After Winning Blind T20 World Cup
VIDEO: Heartwarming! India Women Rush The Field With Tiranga After Winning Blind T20 World Cup
India GCCs Shift From AI Pilots To Large-Scale Adoption With Strong Push For Agentic AI In 2025
India GCCs Shift From AI Pilots To Large-Scale Adoption With Strong Push For Agentic AI In 2025
Markets to Track Key Macroeconomic Data, Global Cues And FPI Trends Amid Derivatives Expiry
Markets to Track Key Macroeconomic Data, Global Cues And FPI Trends Amid Derivatives Expiry

The T20 tournament, a six-team event including India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and the USA, started on November 11 in New Delhi. Following a few matches in Bengaluru, the knockout stages shifted to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Heartwarming! India Women Rush The Field With Tiranga After Winning Blind T20 World Cup

VIDEO: Heartwarming! India Women Rush The Field With Tiranga After Winning Blind T20 World Cup

'Tera Yaar Hoon Main': Mandhana's Teammates Steal The Show With Emotional Sangeet Dance In Viral...

'Tera Yaar Hoon Main': Mandhana's Teammates Steal The Show With Emotional Sangeet Dance In Viral...

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Not Just IND vs SA ODIs, India Captain Could Also Miss Out On T20I...

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Not Just IND vs SA ODIs, India Captain Could Also Miss Out On T20I...

Australia Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Ends Year Long Wait, Clinches Australian Open Title In...

Australia Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Ends Year Long Wait, Clinches Australian Open Title In...

'Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya?': Rishabh Pant LIVID As India Struggle On Day 2, Receives Warning For...

'Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya?': Rishabh Pant LIVID As India Struggle On Day 2, Receives Warning For...