Smriti Mandhana's Father Suffers Heart Attack, India Star POSTPONES Wedding Indefinitely After Health Scare

Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal's wedding on Sunday was handed an unexpected and brutal intervention. As per reports, emergency services had to be called upon at the venue in Mandhana's hometown in Sangli. Mandhana's father had to be rushed to the hospital causing tension and concern among the family and the guests. The wedding meanwhile has been indefinitely postponed.

It is believed that Smriti's father's health worsened and they were admitted to the Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli. In a moment of celebration, the unexpected arrival of emergency vehicle did cause panic among the guests and well-wishers present. The claim states that Shrinivas Mandhana's health deteriorated during breakfast on Sunday, the day of the wedding. While the expection was he would be okay, his condition worsened which prompted the arrival of the ambulance.

Tuhin Mishra, manager of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, later confirmed that her father is not well and the wedding has been indefinitely postponed.

"Today in the morning when he was having breakfast, Smriti Mandana's father, Mr. Srinivas Mandhana, got unwell. We waited for a while. We thought that maybe it's normal, he will be fine. But he was getting worse. So we thought, let's not take any risk, so we called an ambulance and took him to the hospital. Now he is under observation," Smriti's manager said.

"You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed. Now he is under observation, and the doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital. And until he gets well, because we are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon," he added.

Reports claim Smriti is known to have rushed to the hospital alongside several of her family members upon hearing the news. The wedding was postponed indefinitely, with the management already working on removing the decorations at the venue.

Smriti's father's condition is believed to be stable at the moment though an official confirmation on the same is expected. It is truly a devasting moment for the family. The wedding festivities had taken the internet by storm with Smriti, her teammates all basking in the celebration.

Mandhana's father, Shrinivas is one of the biggest pillars in her cricketing journey. He was a district level cricketer for Sangli and wanted to make it big but never had the support of his parents to achieve that dream. As a father he ensured Smriti got all the things she needed to be successful in her career. Smriti repaid that faith with a stellar career, with a crowning moment being the Women's World Cup success earlier this year.