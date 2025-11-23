 'My World!': Rinku Singh Celebrates Priya Saroj's Birthday With Sweet Moments; Check Pics
As they continue their journey together, professionally, personally, and publicly, this milestone stands as a snapshot of affection at a calm yet meaningful juncture.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Image: Rinku Singh/Instagram

In a heartwarming moment shared publicly, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh celebrated the special birthday of his fiancée, Priya Saroj, by cutting a cake together and posting glimpses of the occasion on social-media platforms. The affection and warmth of the moment shone through in each image, reflecting a celebration more about togetherness than pomp.

What stands out in the photos is the effortless bond between the couple. One frame captures them sharing the cake-cutting moment, an emblem of celebration and mutual affection. Another shows them in workout attire, hinting at shared routines and everyday life beyond the spotlight. The festive sparkle is gentle, focused on personal connection rather than grand spectacle.

As they continue their journey together, professionally, personally, and publicly, this milestone stands as a snapshot of affection at a calm yet meaningful juncture.

'As Soon As My...': Rinku Singh's Father Reflects On His Son Hitting The Winning Shot In IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final brought joy to millions, but for one man, it meant something even more personal. Khanchand Singh, father of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, shared an emotional reaction after watching his son not only play in the final but also hit the winning boundary that sealed India’s triumph.

Speaking to ANI, Khanchand Singh said, "Yesterday's match went well. My health was a bit off, but as soon as my son hit the winning boundary, I was completely fine." His words reflected both pride and relief as he watched his son shine on cricket’s grand stage.

Rinku Singh, known for his calmness under pressure and finishing ability, played a crucial role in the final. Apart from hitting the winning shot, he also took two important catches in the field, contributing to India's all-round performance. His father was watching every moment. "I watched the entire match yesterday. Rinku took 2 catches yesterday... I am really proud of him," he added.

Khanchand also revealed that Rinku had called him after the match. "He called me and asked me how we were feeling," he said with a smile, clearly touched by his son’s gesture.

Rinku Singh’s journey from modest beginnings in Aligarh to becoming a match-winner for India has inspired many. His father’s heartfelt words after the final added a deeply personal touch to India’s victory celebrations. It wasn’t just a cricket match for the Singh family, it was a moment of healing, pride, and overwhelming joy.

