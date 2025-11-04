‘Shaadi Kab Hai?’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Reply To Rinku Singh’s Warm Birthday Wishes As Cricketer Postpones His Marriage

Shah Rukh Khan’s Witty Reply To Rinku Singh’s Warm Birthday Wishes As Cricketer Postpones His Marriage | X

Mumbai, November 04: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once again showed his charming sense of humour while responding to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh’s warm birthday wish on social media. On Sunday (November 2), Rinku Singh took to social media to wish the actor on his birthday. He said, “The best ever! Happy birthday @iamsrk sir.”

SRK's Witty Reply

SRK is known for his quick wit and friendly replies to fans and celebrities. He responded in his signature style, saying, “Thank u Rinku. Lots of love… and shaadi kab hai?” (Thank you, Rinku. Lots of love… and when’s the wedding?). SRK's comment has come at a time when Rinku Singh, who was supposed to get married in November, postponed his marriage to next year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Playful Exchange

The playful exchange quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comment section with heart and laughter emojis. Many praised Shah Rukh Khan for his down-to-earth attitude and the sweet bond he shares with cricketers like Rinku Singh, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the IPL team co-owned by the superstar.

SRK Turns 60

Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 on Sunday (November 2). His social media was flooded with good wishes from his friends from the Bollywood industry and colleagues. They have been sending him heartfelt wishes to the King Khan of Bollywood on social media.

Rinku Singh's Marriage Postponed

Rinku Singh got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj in a ceremony which was held in June, 2025 at The Centrum hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. They were all set to tie the knot in November this year. His marriage got postponed to next year due to his cricket commitments.

Rinku Singh is an Indian cricketer who made his debut in the Indian cricket team in 2023. He plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).