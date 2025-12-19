 Global Sports Pickleball League: Jaipur Stallions Shine, Vikings Face Mixed Fortunes On Action-Packed Day 3
Day 3 of the Global Sports Pickleball League saw Jaipur Stallions defeat Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors and Kolkata Kingz 3–1 in the Pro Division. Hyderabad Vikings edged Bengaluru Blazers in a tiebreaker but later lost 3–2 to Nashik Ninjas. In the Challenger Division, Hyderabad Vikings and Jaipur Stallions led their groups after key wins.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
Day 3 of the Global Sports Pickleball League delivered high-intensity contests and multiple matches decided by narrow margins, as teams across the Pro and Challenger Divisions jockeyed for early control in their respective groups.

In the Pro Division, Jaipur Stallions enjoyed a productive day with two strong performances. They first defeated Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors 3–1, led by Sahra Dennehy’s composed 21–14 singles win over Mihika Yadav. Jaipur extended their advantage through women’s doubles as Dennehy/Kusuma won 21–16, and mixed doubles where Patel/Kusuma prevailed 21–18. Mumbai avoided a whitewash when Singh/Belwal edged Gajjar/Shah 21–17 in men’s doubles.

Jaipur later overcame Kolkata Kingz 3–1 in another solid outing. Aditya Ruhela set the platform with a 21–19 singles victory over Patrick Kawka, followed by Turulja/Schull claiming women’s doubles 21–19. Kolkata hit back in mixed doubles through Kawka/Townsend (21–10), but Jaipur closed the tie in men’s doubles as Yang/Munro dominated Powell/Raja 21–11.

Hyderabad Vikings were involved in two contrasting encounters. They edged Bengaluru Blazers 3–2 in a pulsating tie that went down to the wire, winning the tiebreaker 25–24 after trading blows across singles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and men’s doubles. However, the Vikings later fell 3–2 to Nashik Ninjas, who forced the decider and clinched the tiebreaker 21–17, underlining the fine margins on the day.

In the Challenger Division, Hyderabad Vikings continued their unbeaten run to sit atop Group A, while Jaipur Stallions emerged as early leaders in Group B. Kolkata Kingz also remained in contention with key results, keeping the group standings tightly packed after three days of play.

With several ties decided by a single game or tiebreaker, Day 3 underlined the league’s competitive depth, where doubles combinations and late-match execution proved decisive in shaping the early standings.

