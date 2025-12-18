Global Sports Pickleball Kicks Off Season 2 Of Pro & Challenger League With A Spectacular Grand Opening Ceremony In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Global Sports Pickleball (GSPB) successfully launched the Season 2 of the Pro & Challenger League and Grand Slam 2025 with a grand opening ceremony at the Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai. The event marked the beginning of an action-packed week of competitive pickleball, bringing together top Indian and international talent, team owners, and fans for an unforgettable start to India’s premier pickleball tournament.

The Grand Opening Ceremony, held at 5:00 PM, saw the presence of league founders Shashank Khaitan, Yuvi Ruia, Hemal Jain, Suresh Bhansali, Niraj Jain, and Divyesh Jain. The evening featured the official unveiling of the 2025 Trophy by Suryaveer Singh Bhullar - President of Indian Pickleball Association, an exhibition match showcasing select top players, and lively interactions with the audience, creating an electric atmosphere that set the stage for the tournament.

Hemal Jain, Chief Architect – Pickleball Growth, Global Sports Pickleball, said, “The grand opening was a fantastic start to Season 2. Seeing fans, players, and team owners come together to celebrate the sport was inspiring. We are excited for the week ahead and look forward to witnessing some incredible matches.”

The ceremony also reinforced GSPB’s commitment to professionalizing pickleball in India and promoting its growth on national and international stages. With extensive broadcast coverage on ZEE5, Zee Café, and &flix, fans across the country could experience the excitement live.

The Pro & Challenger League and Grand Slam 2025 will continue until 23rd December, promising a week full of high-intensity matches, emerging Indian talent, and international stars, further cementing India’s position as a key hub for competitive pickleball.

About Global Sports Pickleball:

Global Sports Pickleball (GSP) is India’s leading full-stack pickleball solutions provider, dedicated to making pickleball accessible, professional, and aspirational. Headquartered in Mumbai, GSP manages 82 courts across India and Dubai. The company offers end-to-end solutions including infrastructure development, coaching programs, premium equipment, and large-scale tournaments. Its marquee events include the Monsoon Pickleball Championship, Global Sports Pro & Challenger League + Grand Slam 2025, and Indian Open 2026.