Who Was Mario Pineida? Barcelona SC Defender And Wife Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Ecuador's Guayaquil | VIDEO

Who Was Mario Pineida? Barcelona SC Defender And Wife Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Ecuador | VIDEO | X

Barcelona, December 18: In a tragic incident, Barcelona Sporting Club defender Mario Pineida and his wife were brutally shot dead in broad daylight in Guayaquil in Ecuador. The video of the horrific incident is doing rounds on social media and the football fraternity is grieving the tragic loss of the footballer.

There are reports that Mario and his wife were killed in the northern part of Guayaquil on Wednesday. The tragic news of the horrific incident was also shared by Barcelona SC on its official social media account and the club mourned the loss of their team member.

The incident occurred near a store in Ecuador after reports surfaced that the President of Barcelona football club announced that one of the club's players had soughed special security after receiving death threats, however, Antonio Alvarez did not reveal the name of the player.

There are also reports that Pineida's mother also sustained serious injuries in the attack and the authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Barcelona shared an emotional post:

"To our members and fans:

Barcelona Sporting Club informs, with deep sorrow, that it has officially been notified of the death of our player, Mario Pineda. The incident occurred after an attack against him.

This tragic news has deeply shocked everyone who is part of the institution and has plunged the entire Barcelona family into mourning.

In the coming hours, we will share further details about the events that will be held in his memory. For now, we request our members, fans and the general public to offer prayers for the peace of his soul and strength for his family during this time of immense grief.

Barcelona Sporting Club"

On its X account, the club said, "He arrived in 2016. He made history forever. 2 titles. 2 Copa Libertadores semifinals. With grit, commitment and love for the yellow. Mario earned his place as an eternal part of the Idol’s history. For all this and more, we will always remember you, Marito."

Who Was Mario Pineida?

Mario Pineida was an Ecuadorian defender who played for Barcelona Sporting Club in LigaPro Ecuador.

He began his football journey at youth clubs before joining Independiente del Valle, which is a well-known academy that has produced top players such as Moises Caicedo and Piero Hincapie.

Pineida joined Barcelona SC in 2016 and was later loaned out twice, playing for Fluminense and El Nacional. At the international level, he earned nine caps for the Ecuador national football team and was part of the squad for the Copa America 2015.

He is remembered for his commitment, defensive strength and contributions to Ecuadorian football.