Ishan Kishan Shattered These Records After Century In SMAT 2025 Final, Leading Jharkhand To Maiden Title | VIDEO

Ishan Kishan Shattered These Records After Century In SMAT 2025 Final, Leading Jharkhand To Maiden Title | X

Hyderabad, December 18: Team India wicket-keeper batsman and Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan smashed several records during his campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, helping his team lifting its maiden title in the history of the tournament. He scripted history by becoming the first batsman for Jharkhand to hit a century in the SMAT final and only the second batsman in the tournament history to achieve the feat.

Kishan led from the front in the summit clash, scoring a blistering 101 off 49 balls as Jharkhand posted a massive 262/3 against Haryana. It was one of the highest totals in a SMAT final and proved far beyond Haryana's reach, with Jharkhand eventually sealing a 69-run victory.

Highest Run-Getter Of SMAT 2025

The final performance crowned an exceptional tournament for the Jharkhand skipper. Kishan finished as the highest run-scorer of SMAT 2025 with 517 runs in 10 innings at an average of 57.44. His performance in the tournament underlines his consistency and dominance throughout the competition.

Maiden Title

With the triumph, Kishan became the first captain from Jharkhand to lift the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, marking a historic milestone for the state side.

90% Success Rate

Under his leadership, Jharkhand enjoyed a remarkable campaign, winning 10 of their 11 matches in the tournament making it a success rate of above 90%.

Jharkhand’s title run was built around an aggressive batting approach and disciplined bowling, but it was Kishan's leadership and big-match temperament that stood out.

His ability to deliver on the biggest stage not only powered Jharkhand to their first SMAT crown but also reinforced his stature as one of India's most impactful domestic T20 performers.

The SMAT 2025 triumph now stands as a landmark moment in Jharkhand cricket history, with Ishan Kishan at the centre of a season that combined records, leadership and silverware.