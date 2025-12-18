Swastik Krida Mandal Triumphs Over Sparsh In Thrilling Opener Of Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi |

The Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi Tournament was conducted from 15th to 20th December 2025 at Goregaon East, Mumbai, featuring eight competitive teams from across the city. The tournament has drawn strong attention for its fast-paced matches, skilled raiders, and tactical defending, setting the stage for high-quality kabaddi action throughout the week.

Swastik Krida Mandal registered a solid 44–37 victory over Sparsh Krida Mandal in an action-packed opening match. Swastik dominated the raiding department with 20 successful raids and 27 raid points, while also maintaining consistency in tackles. Sparsh fought hard with 51 raids and effective counterattacks, but Swastik’s ability to convert key moments into points and inflict two all-outs proved decisive in securing the win.

The clash between Chembur Krida Kendra and Gokulwan Krida Mandal ended in a thrilling 39–39 draw, showcasing evenly matched competition. Chembur displayed disciplined raiding with 21 successful raids, while Gokulwan responded strongly with four super raids and aggressive attacking play. Despite Gokulwan forcing two all-outs, Chembur’s timely tackles and balanced performance ensured both teams shared the points in a closely contested encounter.

Suraksha Krida Mandal delivered a dominant performance, defeating Utkarsh Krida Mandal 50–24 in a one-sided contest. Suraksha’s defense stood out with 18 successful tackles and three super tackles, completely restricting Utkarsh’s scoring opportunities. Consistent raiding and the execution of two all-outs helped Suraksha maintain control throughout the match and secure a comprehensive victory.

Jolly Sports Club outclassed Gokulwan Krida Mandal with a commanding 50–26 win, displaying exceptional dominance in both attack and defense. Jolly’s raiders collected 27 raid points, while the defense contributed an impressive 19 tackle points, including three super tackles. Gokulwan struggled to cope with the pressure as Jolly maintained a strong lead and controlled the tempo of the match from start to finish.

In the final match of the day, Sparsh Krida Mandal emerged victorious with a 43–36 win over Suraksha Krida Mandal. Sparsh showcased a well-balanced performance, combining effective raiding with sharp defensive efforts, including three super tackles. Suraksha attempted a comeback through strong tackling, but Sparsh’s composure in crucial raids ensured they closed the match on a winning note.