Jharkhand Lifts Trophy After Beating Haryana By 69 Runs In SMAT 2025 Final; Virat Fails, Ishan Hits Record Ton | VIDEO

Jharkhand Lifts Trophy After Beating Haryana By 69 Runs In SMAT 2025 Final; Virat Fails, Ishan Hits Record Ton | X

Hyderabad, December 18: Jharkhand clinched their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title with a dominant 69-run win over Haryana in the final, delivering a one-sided contest at the summit clash.

Batting first, Jharkhand posted a massive 262 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on a sensational captain's knock from Ishan Kishan. Leading from the front, Kishan smashed a breathtaking 101 off just 49 balls, striking the ball cleanly and keeping the Haryana bowlers under constant pressure. His innings laid the foundation for one of the highest totals ever recorded in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Kishan received strong support from Kumar Kushagra, who played an explosive knock of 81 off 38 deliveries, ensuring Jharkhand maintained a relentless scoring rate throughout the innings. The duo’s aggressive approach left Haryana with a daunting target.

Virat Fails, Others Shine

Virat Singh was the only batsman in the Jharkhand side who was out for 2 runs in 2 balls, however, the other scored over a strike rate of 200.

In reply, Haryana's chase never truly took off despite a brisk effort from Yashvardhan Dalal, who scored 53 off 22 balls. Jharkhand's bowlers struck early and regularly, preventing any sustained partnerships and keeping the required run rate out of reach.

Haryana were eventually restricted to 193 runs, falling well short of the target as Jharkhand sealed a comprehensive victory.

The win marked a historic moment for Jharkhand, as they lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the first time, capping off an impressive campaign led by strong batting performances and disciplined bowling in the knockout stages.