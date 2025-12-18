 Jharkhand Lifts Trophy After Beating Haryana By 69 Runs In SMAT 2025 Final; Virat Fails, Ishan Hits Record Ton | VIDEO
Jharkhand Lifts Trophy After Beating Haryana By 69 Runs In SMAT 2025 Final; Virat Fails, Ishan Hits Record Ton | VIDEO

Jharkhand clinched their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title with a dominant 69-run win over Haryana in the final, delivering a one-sided contest at the summit clash.

Azhar Khan
Updated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand Lifts Trophy After Beating Haryana By 69 Runs In SMAT 2025 Final; Virat Fails, Ishan Hits Record Ton

Hyderabad, December 18: Jharkhand clinched their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title with a dominant 69-run win over Haryana in the final, delivering a one-sided contest at the summit clash.

Batting first, Jharkhand posted a massive 262 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on a sensational captain's knock from Ishan Kishan. Leading from the front, Kishan smashed a breathtaking 101 off just 49 balls, striking the ball cleanly and keeping the Haryana bowlers under constant pressure. His innings laid the foundation for one of the highest totals ever recorded in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Kishan received strong support from Kumar Kushagra, who played an explosive knock of 81 off 38 deliveries, ensuring Jharkhand maintained a relentless scoring rate throughout the innings. The duo’s aggressive approach left Haryana with a daunting target.

Virat Fails, Others Shine

Jharkhand Lifts Trophy After Beating Haryana By 69 Runs In SMAT 2025 Final; Virat Fails, Ishan Hits Record Ton | VIDEO
Jharkhand Lifts Trophy After Beating Haryana By 69 Runs In SMAT 2025 Final; Virat Fails, Ishan Hits Record Ton | VIDEO
Parliament Passes SHANTI Bill To Open Civil Nuclear Sector For Private Participation, Rajya Sabha Gives Nod
Parliament Passes SHANTI Bill To Open Civil Nuclear Sector For Private Participation, Rajya Sabha Gives Nod
Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Samosa At Taimur's Annual Day: Karan Johar Calls Her A 'Carbie Doll'
Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Samosa At Taimur's Annual Day: Karan Johar Calls Her A 'Carbie Doll'
India’s Food Delivery Platform Sector Emerges As Major Economic Engine, Generates ₹1.2 Lakh Crore Output: Report
India’s Food Delivery Platform Sector Emerges As Major Economic Engine, Generates ₹1.2 Lakh Crore Output: Report

Virat Singh was the only batsman in the Jharkhand side who was out for 2 runs in 2 balls, however, the other scored over a strike rate of 200.

In reply, Haryana's chase never truly took off despite a brisk effort from Yashvardhan Dalal, who scored 53 off 22 balls. Jharkhand's bowlers struck early and regularly, preventing any sustained partnerships and keeping the required run rate out of reach.

Read Also
SMAT: Hardik Pandya Hugs Ravi Bishnoi Following His Dismissal, Capturing Hearts Of Cricket Fans...
article-image

Haryana were eventually restricted to 193 runs, falling well short of the target as Jharkhand sealed a comprehensive victory.

The win marked a historic moment for Jharkhand, as they lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for the first time, capping off an impressive campaign led by strong batting performances and disciplined bowling in the knockout stages.

