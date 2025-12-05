 SMAT: Hardik Pandya Hugs Ravi Bishnoi Following His Dismissal, Capturing Hearts Of Cricket Fans Worldwide; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSMAT: Hardik Pandya Hugs Ravi Bishnoi Following His Dismissal, Capturing Hearts Of Cricket Fans Worldwide; Video

SMAT: Hardik Pandya Hugs Ravi Bishnoi Following His Dismissal, Capturing Hearts Of Cricket Fans Worldwide; Video

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025‑26 match between Baroda and Gujarat, Hardik Pandya showcased sportsmanship after being dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi. In the seventh over, Pandya missed a big shot and got out, but instead of showing frustration, Pandya surprised fans by giving Bishnoi a warm high-five and hug, highlighting camaraderie over rivalry.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Image: Aspirant_9457/X

During a recent match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025‑26 between Baroda cricket team and Gujarat cricket team, a tender moment captured fans’ hearts when Hardik Pandya, after being dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi, walked off the field to hug the bowler, a gesture of camaraderie rather than rivalry.

In the seventh over, Pandya attempted a big shot but missed; Bishnoi bowled well, the catch was taken, and as Bishnoi raised his arms in celebration, Pandya surprised many by joining in, not in anger, but with a warm high‑five and a hug.

Read Also
'My Big 3': Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures Featuring Son Agastya, Pet Dogs & Girlfriend...
article-image
Read Also
IND Vs SA T20I: Hardik Pandya Proves Fitness On Injury Return, Slams Match-Winning 77 In SMAT...
article-image

The video of their embrace quickly went viral, with many praising Pandya’s display of sportsmanship. As the cricket world watches Pandya’s return and Bishnoi’s growing ascendance, this small but significant gesture will be remembered, a reminder that beyond wickets and runs, the spirit of the game remains alive.

Team India Star Player Rohit Sharma Set To Play For Mumbai In SMAT Knockouts: Reports

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 10 Peddlers Held, Heroin & MD Worth Over ₹4 Crore Seized In 6 ANC Raids
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Crackdown: 10 Peddlers Held, Heroin & MD Worth Over ₹4 Crore Seized In 6 ANC Raids
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Vashi Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam, Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Vashi Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Crore In WhatsApp Trading Scam, Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 37-Year-Old Opera House CA Loses ₹1.63 Lakh After Clicking Fake Parcel Delivery Link; Case Registered
Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 37-Year-Old Opera House CA Loses ₹1.63 Lakh After Clicking Fake Parcel Delivery Link; Case Registered
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To Feb 2026; 32 Per Cent Legacy Waste Still Pending
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Mulund Dumping Ground Waste Processing Deadline To Feb 2026; 32 Per Cent Legacy Waste Still Pending

Despite having stepped away from international T20s, Rohit Sharma remains deeply connected to domestic cricket and his home team. According to the Times of India report, the veteran batter has confirmed his availability to play for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) knockouts, underlining his enduring commitment to Indian domestic cricket.

Rohit’s involvement comes at a significant time: as Mumbai pushes toward the latter stages of the T20 tournament, the experience, leadership and finishing prowess he brings could prove decisive. His presence in the squad sends a message of intent, that even seasoned international stars are willing to return to home‑state cricket to bolster their team’s chances.

For Mumbai’s younger players and fans alike, Rohit’s return is both a morale boost and a tactical advantage. In a competition where pressure‑handling and clutch performances matter most, having a proven performer such as Rohit could make the difference. As the SMAT knockouts draw near, all eyes will be on whether Rohit’s comeback transforms Mumbai’s quest for the trophy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Witnesses High-Energy Clashes

Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Witnesses High-Energy Clashes

BCCI Shifts Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League Matches From Indore To Pune Citing Logistical...

BCCI Shifts Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League Matches From Indore To Pune Citing Logistical...

SMAT: Hardik Pandya Hugs Ravi Bishnoi Following His Dismissal, Capturing Hearts Of Cricket Fans...

SMAT: Hardik Pandya Hugs Ravi Bishnoi Following His Dismissal, Capturing Hearts Of Cricket Fans...

'What's This Guy Doing?': Lando Norris Narrowly Avoids Collision With F1 Championship Rival Max...

'What's This Guy Doing?': Lando Norris Narrowly Avoids Collision With F1 Championship Rival Max...

Bizarre Scenes! Women's Big Bash League Match Abandoned After Heavy Roller Crushes Ball Into Pitch,...

Bizarre Scenes! Women's Big Bash League Match Abandoned After Heavy Roller Crushes Ball Into Pitch,...