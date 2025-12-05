SMAT: Hardik Pandya Hugs Ravi Bishnoi Following His Dismissal, Capturing Hearts Of Cricket Fans Worldwide; Video

Image: Aspirant_9457/X

During a recent match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025‑26 between Baroda cricket team and Gujarat cricket team, a tender moment captured fans’ hearts when Hardik Pandya, after being dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi, walked off the field to hug the bowler, a gesture of camaraderie rather than rivalry.

In the seventh over, Pandya attempted a big shot but missed; Bishnoi bowled well, the catch was taken, and as Bishnoi raised his arms in celebration, Pandya surprised many by joining in, not in anger, but with a warm high‑five and a hug.

The video of their embrace quickly went viral, with many praising Pandya’s display of sportsmanship. As the cricket world watches Pandya’s return and Bishnoi’s growing ascendance, this small but significant gesture will be remembered, a reminder that beyond wickets and runs, the spirit of the game remains alive.

Team India Star Player Rohit Sharma Set To Play For Mumbai In SMAT Knockouts: Reports

Despite having stepped away from international T20s, Rohit Sharma remains deeply connected to domestic cricket and his home team. According to the Times of India report, the veteran batter has confirmed his availability to play for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) knockouts, underlining his enduring commitment to Indian domestic cricket.

Rohit’s involvement comes at a significant time: as Mumbai pushes toward the latter stages of the T20 tournament, the experience, leadership and finishing prowess he brings could prove decisive. His presence in the squad sends a message of intent, that even seasoned international stars are willing to return to home‑state cricket to bolster their team’s chances.

For Mumbai’s younger players and fans alike, Rohit’s return is both a morale boost and a tactical advantage. In a competition where pressure‑handling and clutch performances matter most, having a proven performer such as Rohit could make the difference. As the SMAT knockouts draw near, all eyes will be on whether Rohit’s comeback transforms Mumbai’s quest for the trophy.