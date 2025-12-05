Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Witnesses High-Energy Clashes

The Guwahati Premier Football League, underway in Assam from 2nd to 21st December 2025, continues to showcase top-tier football talent from across the region. With every team fighting for dominance in the league table, the competition is intensifying as the tournament progresses.

The day opened with a high-intensity clash where Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) put up a spirited fight but were edged out 3-2 by United Chirang Duar (UCD). NRL maintained 46% possession and produced 6 attempts with 5 on target, converting twice. UCD, however, created more pressure with 54% possession and 10 shots, matching NRL’s accuracy with 5 on target. A single yellow card issued to UCD added to the tension, but the team held their composure to secure the win.

In the second match, FC Green Valley showcased superior tactical control to defeat Assam Police by 2-1. Green Valley dominated the proceedings with 61% possession and consistently threatened through 6 shots, 5 of them on target. Assam Police, despite having only 2 attempts, managed to convert one opportunity but couldn’t match the attacking momentum of their opponents. The match remained disciplined with no fouls, cards, or offsides from either side.

The final match of the day saw an exceptional display by ASEB Sports Club, who overpowered Pride East Mavericks with a commanding 3-0 victory. ASEB controlled the game with a massive 72% possession, converting their efficiency with 4 shots on target. Pride East Mavericks struggled throughout the match, registering only 2 shots and 1 on target, while relying more on counter opportunities through 3 corners. ASEB’s clean and disciplined performance—with zero fouls or cards—underscored their dominance and secured them a comfortable win.