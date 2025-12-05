 BCCI Shifts Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League Matches From Indore To Pune Citing Logistical Reasons
The BCCI has been forced to shift the Super League phase matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy including the marquee final from Indore to Pune due to logistical reasons, secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to PTI on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 11:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI Domestic/X

The group league stages of the National T20 championship are currently being held in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Kolkata and the Super League stage including the summit clash were scheduled at Indore.

The Super League Stage is scheduled to start from December 12 with final being slated on December 18.

"Yes, we have decided to shift to the venue of the Super League stage from Indore to Pune," BCCI secretary Saikia told PTI.

It is learnt that it was on request of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association which cited the paucity of hotel rooms during the said period with as many as eight teams with jumbo support staff as well as broadcast crew supposed to be accommodated.

With couple of marriage ceremony dates during the week, along with a doctors' conference also scheduled between December 13 to 16, it was impossible to book a huge number of hotel rooms at the five star facilities during that part of the month.

The Super League constitutes eight teams (top two from each of the Elite Group) divided into two groups and the top two will meet in the final.

There will be 13 matches held in Pune including 12 Super League games and one final. These matches will be held at two venues -- Gahunje Stadium as well as the old MCA ground.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

