 'What's This Guy Doing?': Lando Norris Narrowly Avoids Collision With F1 Championship Rival Max Verstappen During Abu Dhabi GP Practice; Video
During Abu Dhabi GP practice, Lando Norris narrowly avoided a collision with championship rival Max Verstappen. Heading out for a fresh run, Norris reacted quickly when Verstappen moved into his path. The near-miss, captured on track cameras and radio, saw Norris exclaim, "What's this guy doing? I almost crashed." Both cars remained unharmed, and no action was taken.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Image: Formula 1/X

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice session turned tense for McLaren driver Lando Norris when he narrowly avoided a collision with championship rival Max Verstappen. The incident occurred as Norris was heading out for a fresh run, aiming to post competitive lap times ahead of the weekend’s sessions.

As Verstappen inadvertently moved into Norris’ path, the McLaren driver reacted swiftly to avoid any contact. The near-miss was captured both on track cameras and over the team radio, where Norris’ exasperation was audible: “What’s this guy doing? I almost crashed.” Fortunately, both cars emerged unscathed, and no further action was reported.

The episode highlighted the intense pressure and fine margins at play as the Formula 1 season heads into its decisive final race. Norris, currently chasing crucial points for the championship standings, will be hoping for cleaner practice sessions ahead of qualifying. Verstappen, meanwhile, remains focused on maintaining his strong position as the defending world champion.

The incident adds to the growing anticipation for what promises to be a dramatic showdown in the season finale, with fans and pundits closely monitoring every on-track interaction between the two championship contenders.

'I've Got 4 Of Those At Home': Max Verstappen's Cheeky Trophy Remark Adds Spice To Intense F1 Title Showdown In Abu Dhabi; Video

With the 2025 season finale looming at 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen, a four-time world champion, offered a bold and playful dig at the pressure-packed title fight. When asked about the trophy on display at the press conference, he said: “I’ve got four of those at home.” It was his way of saying: another one would be nice, but he's not desperate he knows what winning feels like, and isn’t letting nerves dictate the weekend.

Behind the grin, there is clear purpose. Verstappen approaches the final showdown with unmistakable calm, no media spectacle, no nervous energy. For him, this weekend “is just a bonus.”

From 104-Point Deficit to Title Contender

It hasn’t been smooth. After the race at Zandvoort in August, Verstappen trailed by a daunting 104 points, seemingly out of the title race. But thanks to a late-season surge, smart upgrades at his team Red Bull Racing, and a clutch of victories, he clawed his way back in. A win in the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix helped close the gap; he now enters Abu Dhabi just 12 points behind current leader Lando Norris and ahead of third in the standings Oscar Piastri.

That comeback has rewritten expectations: from a written-off season, Verstappen now sits among three viable contenders for the crown and as the only one who can say he has “nothing to lose.”

For fans and perhaps for Verstappen himself, this isn’t just about adding a fifth trophy. It’s about proving that when it matters most, calm confidence backed by skill and nerve can still triumph.

