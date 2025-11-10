Formula 1: Can Max Verstappen Secure F1 Drivers' Championship Despite Stiff Competition From Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri? Check Out Possible Scenarios

Image: Lando Norris/Max Verstappen/Oscar Piastri/Instagram

As the 2025 Formula One season enters its thrilling final stretch, Max Verstappen finds himself in an uphill battle to claim a fifth consecutive Drivers’ Championship. With just three races remaining, the Dutch superstar sits 49 points behind championship leader Lando Norris, meaning his fate is no longer entirely in his own hands.

Even with Lando Norris in dominant form, Max Verstappen still retains a mathematical chance to clinch the 2025 Formula One Drivers’ Championship, proving that in F1, nothing is ever truly decided until the chequered flag falls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Norris, fresh off a thrilling victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, now sits 24 points ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the top of the standings. The win marked Norris’ eighth of the season, firmly putting him in the driving seat as he chases his first Drivers’ Championship.

Verstappen, meanwhile, overcame a disastrous start to Brazil, beginning the race from the pit lane and suffering an early puncture that forced him to pit under the virtual safety car. Displaying remarkable skill and resilience, the Dutchman clawed his way up the order to finish third, keeping his championship hopes alive. However, with only three races remaining, Verstappen is now 49 points behind Norris, leaving his fate largely in the hands of others.

Can Max Verstappen Secure F1 Drivers' Championship? Check Out Possible Scenarios

Even if Norris wins the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, a race many see as pivotal, Verstappen could still pull off a near-impossible comeback. To do so, he would need to finish second in Vegas, putting him 56 points behind with two race weekends left. Then, with a sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix and the main event both remaining, Verstappen would need to win both races, followed by victory in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Under this scenario, Norris could only collect a single point across those final two weekends for Verstappen to claim the championship outright. Should Norris gain two points, the drivers would be tied in wins, but Norris would prevail on countback due to more second-place finishes.

There are slightly more realistic scenarios as well. According to F1 analyst F1GuyDan, Verstappen could still win the championship if he secures victory in all remaining races including the Qatar sprint, while Norris scores 34 points or fewer across the final three weekends. Additionally, Piastri would need to remain below 58 points. With a maximum of 83 points available in the remaining rounds, if Verstappen sweeps them all, he could amass enough to overtake both Norris and Piastri, effectively ending Piastri’s championship chances.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Despite these possibilities, Norris’ consistent form and current advantage make him the favourite as the season enters its final stretch. Still, in F1, the unpredictable nature of racing, from punctures to safety cars to strategic gambles, means Verstappen’s hopes, however slim, remain alive. Fans will be eagerly watching as every lap, pit stop, and overtaking move could decide the 2025 Drivers’ Championship.