IND Vs SL 3rd T20I: World No.1 Deepti Sharma Reaches Women's T20I Peak, India Star Achieves Rare Record In Thiruvananthapuram

Deepti Sharma became the first women's cricketer to reach 150 wickets in both ODI and T20I formats on Friday. Ranked No.1 in T20Is, Deepti ran through the opposition in the IND vs SL 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. The 29-year-old joins Megan Schutt as the joint leading wicket taker in Women's T20I, with 151 scalps to her name.

Sharma came into the clash with 148 wickets to her name. She did not feature in the last game due to fever but returned to action with a bang. With Sri Lanka batters struggling, Deepti dominated the middle overs to perfection in a stunning display of control.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Deepti was first introduced in the powerplay and she straightway delivered with the wicket of Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu. The 29-year-old then dismissed the dangerous Kavisha Dilhari who looked in fine form. She then cleaned up Shehani in her final over.

Deepti now has 151 wickets in 128 innings, averaging 18.73 and an economy of 6.09. World No.1 in T20Is, she is now the only Women's cricketer with 150 wickets in both limited overs formats.