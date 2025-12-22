 'So Masculine': Smriti Mandhana Bodyshamed For Broad Shoulder & Athletic Figure, Netizens Call Her 'Male Version Of...'
Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana faced online body-shaming after photos from a Bengaluru brand event went viral, with some users mocking her athletic build and calling her "masculine". However, fans quickly pushed back, praising her confidence, strength, and achievements on the field, and shifting the focus from appearance to her remarkable contributions to Indian women’s cricket.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:00 PM IST
article-image

Indian women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana recently found herself at the centre of an online debate after photos from a public appearance in Bengaluru began circulating on social media. What should have been a moment celebrating her presence at a major tech brand event quickly turned into a discussion driven by body-shaming remarks.

Smriti Mandhana body shamed

Mandhana recently attended the OnePlus launch event held at Bengaluru Palace, where she was seen wearing a graceful white, floor-length gown. While many appreciated her confident and elegant look, a section of social media users chose to focus on her physique instead of her accomplishments, passing comments on her broad shoulders and athletic build.

article-image

However, soon supporters flooded comment sections with messages of admiration, pointing out that an elite athlete’s body is shaped by years of discipline, training, and excellence. Many reminded critics that Mandhana's strength and fitness are integral to her success on the international cricket field.

article-image

Internet divided

Among the online chatter, some users attempted to mock her by calling her “too masculine." Another user called her the "male version of Smriti."

However, these voices were quickly drowned out by fans who honoured her as a role model for young athletes, especially girls navigating sport in a judgement-heavy digital age.

article-image

Several comments praised Mandhana’s confidence, calling her "beauty with strength" and applauding her ability to carry herself with grace both on and off the pitch.

