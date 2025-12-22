 'Worst Concert Experience': Seedhe Maut Mumbai Show TROLLED For Bad Sound, Robbery & Mismanagement
Seedhe Maut's Mumbai SMX Tour concert on December 21, 2025, in NESCO Goregaon, has drawn backlash after attendees flagged poor sound, alleged organised theft and mismanagement. Instagram user Prerna Tripathi called it the “worst concert experience,” revealing that multiple victims filed a collective FIR at Goregaon’s Vanrai Police Station, sparking fresh concerns over safety at large-scale events.

article-image

What was meant to be a celebratory night marking a decade of Seedhe Maut's music journey has sparked outrage among concertgoers in Mumbai. The hip-hop duo's SMX Tour show, held on December 21, 2025, in NESCO, Mumbai, is now facing heavy criticism online, with attendees flagging issues such as poor sound quality, theft and mismanagement at the venue.

Among the many voices speaking out is Instagram user Prerna Tripathi, who shared a detailed account of her experience through a video titled, "What was supposed to be a bucket list memory ended up becoming the worst concert experience of our life." Her post has since gained traction, resonating with several others who attended the event.

Check out the video below:

'It was organised theft happening across the venue…'

In her caption, Prerna alleged that the problems went far beyond an isolated incident. She wrote, "This wasn't an isolated pickpocketing incident, it was organised theft happening across the venue… Who is accountable then??? NESCO? Skillbox? The security team?"

She further questioned the lack of intervention despite multiple complaints being raised during the event. Highlighting the emotional and financial toll on attendees, Prerna added, "People attend concerts to feel safe enough to let go and enjoy their favourite artists. People spend money on tickets and on transport. On phones they carry for safety, coordination, and memories. The bare minimum expected in return is security."

According to her post, the night ended not at the concert venue but at the Vanrai Police Station in Goregaon, where she and nearly 10 others filed a collective FIR. She noted, "And credit where it's due, the sub-inspector there was patient, polite, and genuinely helpful."

Calling out a recurring issue at large-scale events, she concluded, "This isn't just about one concert. This is about a pattern we keep seeing at large events, where responsibility is conveniently passed around… If you're organising events of this scale, safety cannot be optional!"

Netizens react

The comments section echoed similar frustrations. One user wrote, "Such a flip show. We couldn't hear even a single word they were rapping; the sounds were so bad."

Another questioned the compulsory cover charges, alleging that food stalls shut early with non-refundable balances. A third added, "Theft, bad production and a constant feeling of alertness rather than enjoying the whole music."

