 David Guetta Performs In Mumbai After 8 Years, Takes Over Sunburn Festival By Storm — VIDEO
After 8 years, Grammy Award–winning artist and the world’s No. 1 DJ, David Guetta, returned to Mumbai at Sunburn Festival 2025 on December 20, at Infinity Bay, Sewri. On the second day of the EDM festival, Guetta performed nearly one hour and forty minutes, delivering a high-octane set packed with global chartbusters and festival anthems. Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi also joined him on the stage.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
David Guetta performs in Mumbai at Sunburn Festival Day 2 | Image credit: FPJ

After an electrifying start, Mumbai's first-ever Sunburn Festival witnessed an unforgettable surge of energy on Day 2 as Grammy Award–winning artist and the world’s No. 1 DJ, David Guetta, performed to an ever-electric and energetic crowd at Infinity Bay, Sewri, on Saturday, December 20. Following a powerful opening day headlined by the American DJ Sara Landry, the second day raised the bar even higher.

Guetta headlines Mumbai after 8 years

Guetta returned to Mumbai after 8 years of hiatus, and his comeback was stronger than ever. The DJ performed for nearly one hour and forty minutes, delivering a high-octane set packed with global chartbusters and festival anthems. Soon after, Bollywood actor-dancer graced the stage, lending her voice and energy to the already buzzing crowd.

article-image

The venue turned electric with fireworks, vibrant lights, and stunning graphics illuminating the night sky. Thousands of fans danced to Guetta’s unmistakable beats.

While Guetta took over the spotlight in the evening, the festival buzzed with non-stop music throughout the day. Artists such as Kahani vs Kunal Merchant, Omiki, Boho, DJ Lion, Tommy Wahl, Almost Human, and friends kept multiple stages alive, ensuring the festival spirit never slowed down.

article-image

Axwell set to conclude Sunburn Mumbai!

The festival will be concluding on Sunday, with Axwell and Above & Beyond set to wrap up Sunburn Mumbai on a euphoric note.

