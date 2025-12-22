 'I Love India': Axwell Wraps Up Mumbai’s First-Ever Sunburn Festival On Historic Note
Mumbai’s first-ever Sunburn Festival concluded with Swedish DJ Axwell headlining the finale at Infinity Bay, Sewri. The three-day EDM event featured top artists like Sara Landry and David Guetta, drawing huge crowds. Axwell’s emotional set, filled with hits and visuals, marked a milestone, establishing Mumbai as a key destination on Asia’s EDM festival map.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Swedish DJ Axwell |

Mumbai witnessed a historic finale as Swedish DJ and producer Axel Christofer Hedfors, aka Axwell, brought down the curtain on three-day Sunburn Festival 2025, on December 21, at Infinity Bay, Sewri. The member of the Swedish House Mafia headlined Day 3, concluding the city’s first-ever electronic dance music (EDM) celebration.

As soon as Axwell took the stage, the atmosphere shifted. Massive LED screens lit up with sharp visuals, while fireworks, smoke bursts, vibrant graphics and massive confetti transformed the open-air venue into a full-scale festival arena. Fans packed the grounds, cheering as Axwell moved through a mix of melodic drops, big-room energy and emotional buildups. His setlist included crowd favourites like Goosebumps, Heaven Takes You Home, Meant For You, Don’t Your Worry Child and Something New, along with Swedish House Mafia anthems that had longtime fans singing along.

Sunburn Festival highlights

Sunburn 2025 marked a milestone for Mumbai, hosting Asia’s largest EDM festival for the first time from December 19 to 21. Day 1 saw American DJ and techno star Sara Landry make her much-awaited India debut, pulling massive crowds with her hard-hitting sound. Day 2 undoubtedly belonged to Grammy-winning DJ artist David Guetta, who returned to India after eight years and surprised fans by sharing the stage with actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, where they teased an upcoming collaboration.

Across three days, the festival featured multiple stages, international and Indian artists, immersive visuals, food zones, flea markets and gaming areas. With Axwell’s closing set, Sunburn Festival 2025 ended on a strong, emotional high, officially placing Mumbai on the global EDM festival map and setting expectations high for what the city might host next.

