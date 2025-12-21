 'Indians Are So Nice': US-Born Traveller’s Emotional Video From Gujarat Goes Viral
An American-born traveller, Tanya Sanghani, went viral after sharing an emotional video from a hotel in Gujarat. Falling ill during her stay, she was deeply moved by the staff’s kindness. "Someone from the hotel drove and got me medicine… The people in India are so nice," she said, breaking down while praising Indian hospitality.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Tanya Sanghani's video from India goes viral |

A heartfelt moment from India is winning over the internet, reminding many the country is not really how it seems online. Tanya Sanghani, an American-born woman currently travelling in India, recently shared an emotional video describing her experience of warmth and care while reportedly staying at Madhuban Resort and Spa in Gujarat.

What started as a simple hotel stay turned into something deeply personal for Tanya when her health began to deteriorate during the trip. According to her, the hotel staff didn’t just offer routine service, they went out of their way to help her recover. From arranging medicines to checking in on her wellbeing, the staff’s actions left her overwhelmed and visibly emotional.

Check out the viral video below:

In a now-viral clip titled "the truth about the service in India," Tanya can be seen crying as she narrates a small but meaningful interaction that moved her deeply.

'Indians Are So Nice': US-Born Traveller's Emotional Video From Gujarat Goes Viral
She said, "I'm in a hotel right now in India and I'm crying over my forks and spoons because someone from room service came to deliver those to me. And they were just so freaking nice… And like I haven't been really feeling well. Like I've been really really sick. And like someone from the hotel like drove and got me medicine. The people in India are so nice."

Indians react

The video went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and quickly drew widespread reactions. One user commented, "This experience shows that India's true identity is not seen in the noise, but in its behavior. Helping someone in illness without any selfishness is the truest form of humanity and values."

Another wrote, "Yeh toh ek achcha gesture tha hotel and staff management ka… humanity still exists for some kind hearted people."

A third user added perspective, saying, "Indians are always helpful everywhere… as you move more towards rural areas people will be more and more helpful."

