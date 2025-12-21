 Manushi Chillar Shares Her Morning Skincare Routine As She Kicks-Off Her YouTube Journey
Manushi Chhillar made her YouTube debut by sharing her disciplined morning routine focused on skincare, fitness, and planning. From a honey face mask and hydrogenated water to a doctor-prescribed pre-workout drink and simple dal chawal meal, she emphasises consistency, hydration, and mindful habits for glowing skin, steady energy, and overall well-being

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image

Manushi Chhillar has officially stepped into the YouTube space, and her very first video is already drawing attention for all the right reasons. In the upload, the former Miss World and actor opens up about her structured morning routine, sharing habits she believes contribute to her calm mindset, sustained energy, and naturally glowing skin. Here’s a refreshed breakdown of her seven-step ritual, reimagined in a fresh, reader-friendly way.

A gentle start with skincare

Manushi begins her day on a minimal note by cleansing her face with plain water. Instead of using a cleanser first thing in the morning, she follows it up with a honey mask, which she credits for boosting hydration and enhancing her natural glow. Honey is widely known for its humectant and antibacterial properties, making it a popular choice for sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Morning hydration comes first

Before anything else, she drinks hydrogenated water. While hydration is universally recommended for kickstarting metabolism and supporting skin health, Manushi emphasises that this is a consistent part of her daily routine.

Planning every minute

Staying organised is non-negotiable for her. She carefully writes down a to-do list, mapping out even the smallest tasks. “I like to plan out every minute of my day,” she says, adding that punctuality is extremely important to her and being late causes unnecessary stress.

Lightweight skincare over heavy products

After washing off the honey mask, Manushi applies ozonated glycerin. Introduced to her by her father, she prefers it because glycerin deeply hydrates without feeling heavy, especially important before a workout. She also notes that glycerin works well for acne-prone skin and doesn’t clog pores.

Doctor-prescribed pre-workout drink

Before heading to the gym, she prepares a customised drink containing malic acid, ascorbic acid, potassium chloride, iodine, and methylene blue. She is careful to add a disclaimer, stressing that everything is doctor-prescribed and not meant for self-experimentation. According to her, these small additions have made a noticeable difference in her energy, skin, and inflammation levels.

Simple, comforting pre-workout meal

Contrary to expectations, her pre-workout meal is humble dal chawal with ghee. She explains that it provides the right balance of complex carbohydrates and fats, especially since she tends to lose weight easily during intense training phases.

Post-workout skin protection

After her workout, Manushi keeps skincare basic yet effective, clean skin, moisturiser, under-eye cream, and a generous layer of broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect against UV damage.

Manushi Chhillar’s routine highlights the power of consistency, simplicity, and professional guidance, proving that glowing skin and steady energy often come from mindful daily habits rather than quick fixes.

